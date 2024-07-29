Save hundreds on Olympics-worthy TVs during Samsung’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale

If you’re interested in picking up a new TV to enjoy the 2024 Paris Olympics in full fidelity, your best bet is to order a set directly from Samsung. The company has slashed the prices on many TV models across several lines as part of its Black Friday in July sale. You’ll find a TV that’s right for you no matter your budget or how much space you have in your room.

Samsung’s QE1D is a fantastic 55-inch TV for under $1,000. Its Dual LED panel is bright, so you’ll see all the details in whatever you’re watching, and it supports HDR10+ for stunningly accurate colors. Under the hood, you’ll find a custom-designed Samsung processor that’s powerful enough to upscale 1080p HD video to look closer to 4K, and an audio system that can accurately track objects within a scene to move sound from left to right.

While its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, a dedicated Game Mode will allow you to eke out the best performance from your current-generation consoles or gaming PC with frame rates of 60 frames per second. Finally, the QE1D runs on Samsung’s Tizen Smart TV platform, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services without plugging in a media streamer. If you’re looking for a significant 4K TV upgrade, but don’t want to wait several months for holiday deals, don’t skip this one from Samsung.

More Samsung TV deals: