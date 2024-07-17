175+ editor-approved Amazon Prime Day deals to shop before they’re gone

We’re in the home stretch of Amazon’s Prime Day sale right now, but there’s still plenty of time to go in and grab some deals. We’ve spent literally hundreds of hours sorting through and arguing about the best deals available. I’d like to say we’ve narrowed it down, but this list isn’t narrow. It’s enormous. There’s something for everyone, from solar generators to Bluetooth speakers. Please peruse and, if your boss catches you shopping instead of working, tell them we said it’s OK. We’re scientists. We know best.

Camera and photography deals

AirPod and headphone deals

Bluetooth speaker deals

Kitchen deals

Deals for the home

Tool deals

Kindle deals

TV and projector deals

Computer monitor deals

Deals for your car

Telescope deals

Solar generator deals

Pet deals

Grooming deals

Fitness deals