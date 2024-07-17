175+ editor-approved Amazon Prime Day deals to shop before they’re gone

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’re in the home stretch of Amazon’s Prime Day sale right now, but there’s still plenty of time to go in and grab some deals. We’ve spent literally hundreds of hours sorting through and arguing about the best deals available. I’d like to say we’ve narrowed it down, but this list isn’t narrow. It’s enormous. There’s something for everyone, from solar generators to Bluetooth speakers. Please peruse and, if your boss catches you shopping instead of working, tell them we said it’s OK. We’re scientists. We know best.
Camera and photography deals
- DJI Mini 4K, Drone with 4K UHD Camera $239 (was $299)
- DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo, 4K/120fps Action Camera with Chest & Backpack Strap $199 (was $289)
- GoPro HERO11 Black Bundle – Includes HERO11 Black Camera, Head Strap + QuickClip, and Enduro Battery $249 (was $379)
- GoPro HERO12 & Accessories Bundle $349 (Was $449.99)
- Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) $99.99 (Was $259.99)
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera $64.99 (Was $129.98)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $119.99 (Was $199.99)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery $54.99 (Was $99.99)
AirPod and headphone deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $169 (was $249)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $119 (was $169)
- Focal Celestee Closed-Back Over-Ear Headphones $699 (Was $999)
- Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition $125 (Was $199)
- Sennheiser IE 200 In-Ear Audiophile Headphones $95 (Was $149)
- Sennheiser IE 600 in-Ear Audiophile Headphones $499 (Was $799)
- Sony ULT WEAR ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa Built-in, Massive Bass $159 (Was $199)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones $198 (Was $348)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless ANC Over-the-Ear Headphones with Spatial Audio $349 (Was $429)
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth ANC Headphones $229 (Was $349)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless ANC Earbuds with Spatial Audio $229 (Was $299)
- Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3 Wireless Planar Magnetic Headphone w/ Snapdragon Sound $262 (Was $349)
- Edifier WH700NB Wireless ANC Bluetooth 5.3 Over-Ear Headphones $34 (Was $49)
- Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 ANC Earbuds with Spatial Audio, LDAC & LHDC & AAC $99 (Was $129)
Bluetooth speaker deals
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 $56.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 $159.96 (Was $194.99)
- Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM $269.99 (Was $349.99)
- JBL Go 3 $29.95 (Was $49.95)
- JBL Xtreme 2 $149 (Was $199.99)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker $129 (Was $149)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) $195 (Was $329)
- Soundcore Glow Mini Portable Speaker $31.99 (Was $39.99)
- Soundcore Motion 300 $59.99 (Was $79.99)
- Soundcore Glow Portable Speaker $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Marshall Emberton II $119.99 (Was $169.99)
- Marshall Stockwell II $174 (Was $219.99)
Kitchen deals
- Roomba Vac Essential $159.99 (Was $249.99)
- BrüMate Toddy XL $32 (Was $39.99)
- VIVA Nicola White Porcelain Japanese Style Tea Pot $43.20 (Was $54)
- COSORI Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle $66.29 (Was $77.99)
- ThermoPro TempSpike $62.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ninja BC155PS Blast Portable Blender (Two-Pack) $89.99 (Was $112.99)
- GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16 Piece Kitchen Cookware Set $69.99 (Was $119.99)
- GreenLife Arte 8 Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Blue Diamond 14 Piece Cookware Set $79.99 (Was $129.99)
- Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine $93.75 (Was $125)
- ESPRO P7 French Press $120 (Was $149.95)
Deals for the home
- Levoit Air Purifier Core 300 $78.99 (Was $99.99)
- Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filter | 825 ft² Coverage in 1hr $84 (was $150)
- Medify MA-15 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filter | 585 ft² Coverage in 1hr $50 (was $59)
- Medify MA-15 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filter 2-pack $101 (was $119)
- Medify MA-125 Air Purifier with True HEPA H14 Filter | 4,102 ft² Coverage $390 (was $460)
- Coway AP-2015F Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier (Covers 1,560 sq. ft.) $339 (was $439)
- BLUEAIR Blue Pure 211i Max Air Purifier $199.99 9Was $349.99)
- BLUEAIR Blue Pure 511 Air Purifier $66.49 (Was $99.99)
- BLUEAIR Blue 211+ Auto Air Purifier $237.99 (Was $339.99)
- BLUEAIR Pure 511i Max Air Purifier $97.99 (Was $139.99)
Tool deals
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger $129 (was $249)
- DEWALT Combination Wrench Set, MM, 18 Piece $94 (was $119)
- DEWALT Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set, Pilot Point, 21-Piece $21 (was $30)
- DEWALT Orbital Sander, 5-Inch $49 (was $83)
- DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set, Impact Ready, FlexTorq, 40-Piece $19 (was $39)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill, Brushless, 3-Speed, Tool Only $159 (was $259)
- DEWALT Tool Box with Wheels, TSTAK, Deep Box With Wheels $46 (was $75)
- DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set / Drill Bit Set, 100-Piece $29 (was $65)
Kindle deals
- Kindle Paperwhite $134.99 (Was $149.99)
- Amazon Kindle, $84.99 (Was $99.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids $149.99 (Was $169.99)
- Kindle Scribe, $234.99 (Was $339.99)
TV and projector deals
- Hisense 65-Inch U6HF $449.99 (Was $749.99)
- TCL 75-Inch S5 $499 (Was $899)
- TCL 65-Inch Q6 $499 (Was $749.99)
- TCL 55-Inch QM7 $499 (Was $1,099.99)
- Sony Bravia 8 55-Inch $1,700 (Was $1,800)
- Sony Bravia 7 55-Inch $1,800 (Was $1,900)
- Sony Bravia 7 65-Inch $1,800 (Was $2,000)
- XGIMI MoGo 2 $229.99 (Was $399.99)
- XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro $369.99 (Was $499.99)
- XGIMI Halo+ $549.99 (Was $649.99)
- Nebula Capsule 3 $399.99 (Was $499.99)
- ViewSonic PA503HD 4000 Lumens High Brightness Projector with 1.1x Optical Zoom, USB, and HDMI inputs for Home and Office $492 (was $579)
- GooDee Projector 4K With WiFi And Bluetooth Supported, FHD 1080P Mini Projector For Outdoor Moives, 5G Video Projector For Home Theater Dolby Audio Zoom Portable Projector TV Stick PPT (YG600 Plus) $259 (was $339)
- ViewSonic 3800 Lumens WXGA High Brightness Projector for Home and Office with HDMI Vertical Keystone (PA503W) $319 (was $399)
- ViewSonic PX701HDH 1080p Projector, 3500 Lumens, Supercolor, Vertical Lens Shift, Dual HDMI, 10w Speaker, Enjoy Sports and Netflix Streaming with Dongle $479 (was $599)
- Android TV Projector 1920 x 1080P with Netflix Built in, VIZONY 800ANSI 5G WiFi Bluetooth Outdoor Projector, FHD Home Movie Projector with 4P4D/Zoom/PPT Compatible Phone/Laptop, 8000+ Apps $289 (was $376)
- ViewSonic LS740W 5000 Lumens WXGA Laser Projector with 1.3x Optical Zoom, H/V Keystrone, 360 Degrees Projection for Auditorium, Conference Room, and Education $799 (was $999)
Computer monitor deals
- ASUS TUF Gaming 27 Inch 1080P Monitor $159 (Was $199)
- ASUS ROG Strix 17.3 Inch 1080P Portable Gaming Monitor $409 (Was $469)
- SAMSUNG ViewFinity S80A Series 27-Inch 4K UHD Computer Monitor $333.46 (Was $399.99)
- SAMSUNG 32 Inch M50C Series FHD Smart Monitor $249.99 (Was $299.99)
- SAMSUNG 43 Inch M70B Series 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor $349.99 (Was $499.99)
- SAMSUNG 49 Inch Odyssey G9 Series DQHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor $899 (Was $1,299.99)
- BenQ PD2705U 27 Inch 4K Monitor $399.99 (Was $549.99)
- BenQ PD3205U 32 Inch 4K Monitor $479.99 (Was $599.99
Deals for your car
- NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter, 12V Battery Pack $75 (was $125)
- NOCO Boost HD GB70 2000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter, 12V Battery Booster Pack, Jump Box, Portable Charger and Jumper Cables for 8.0L Gasoline and 6.0L Diesel $159 (was $249)
- NOCO Boost X GBX45 1250A 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter, Car Battery Booster Pack, USB-C Powerbank Charger, and Jumper Cables for up to 6.5-Liter Gas and 4.0-Liter Diesel Engines $94 (was $124)
- NOCO Boost X GBX55 1750A 12V UltraSafe Portable Lithium Jump Starter, Car Battery Booster Pack, USB-C Powerbank Charger, and Jumper Cables for up to 7.5-Liter Gas and 5.0-Liter Diesel Engines $139 (was $174)
Telescope deals
- Celestron – NexStar 127SLT Computerized Telescope $523 (was $699)
- Celestron – AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope – Refractor Telescope $132 (was $189)
- Celestron – NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope $513 (was $649)
- Celestron – AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Telescope $263 (was $349)
- Celestron – 114LCM Computerized Newtonian Telescope $313 (was $429)
- Celestron – PowerSeeker 127EQ Telescope $144 (was $219)
Solar generator deals
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Max 500, 499Wh LiFePO4 Battery $279 (was $449)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Pro, 768Wh LiFePO4 Battery $379 (was $599)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station 3600Wh DELTA Pro, 120V AC Outlets x 5, 3600W $2,099 (was $3,599)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA 2 Max 2048Wh with 220W Solar Panel, LiFePO4 Battery Portable Power Station $1,499 (was $2,499)
Pet deals
- eufy 2K Pet Camera with Phone App $129.99 (Was $209.99)
- BISSELL Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cleaner $349.99 (Was $399.99)
- Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop $138.49 (Was $154.49)
- BISSELL Little Green Max Pet Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner $115 (Was $139.99)
- Bissell Pet Stain Eraser Duo, Black $59.99 (Was $77.95)
- eufy Pet Water Fountain $29.99 (Was $45.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats Over 1.5 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats over 1.5 lbs., 6 Treatments $55.29 (Was $81.99)
- Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Small Dogs $22.79 (Was $34.99)
- Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Medium Dogs $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Dremel 7350-PET 4V Pet & Dog Nail Grinder $34.77 (Was $43.48)
- Schwinn Rascal Bike Dog Trailer $144.49-$246.49 (Was $199.99-$289.99)
Grooming deals
- Amazon Exclusive Dyson Airwrap Bundle $549.99 (Was $599.99)
- selfmade Corrective Experience Lightweight Jelly Cream $18 (Was $30)
- Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials 8 Piece Makeup Brush Set $12.49 (Was $19.99)
- EcoTools: Up 25% select top sellers
- Real Techniques: Up to 40% off top sellers
- simplehuman Lighted Compact Makeup Magnifying Mirror $63.98 (Was $79.99)
- simplehuman Sensor Mirror Compact with 10X Magnification $63.98 (Was $79.99)
- Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil $22.50 (Was $30)
- Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo $22.50 (Was $30)
- Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner $21.98 (Was $30)
- Remington Shine Therapy 1 inch Hair Straightener Iron $21.56 (Was $29.99)
- Remington Shine Therapy 2 inch Hair Straightener Iron $25.59 (Was $34.99)
- Remington Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron, Black $24.69 (Was $33.99)
- Remington Teardrop Barrel Curling Wand, for Textured Waves $16.59 (Was $22.97)
- L’Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil $36.80 (Was $46)
- L’Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream $39.20 (Was $49)
- L’OCCITANE Shea Butter Extra-Gentle Solid Soap $12 (Was $15)
- L’OCCITANE Shea Butter Hand Cream $10.40 (Was $13)
- Philips Norelco OneBlade Unisex Personal Body Groomer $22.95 (Was $29.99)
Fitness deals
- Garmin 010-02582-10 epix Gen 2, Premium active smartwatch $499 (was $899)
- Premier Protein Shake, Chocolate, 30g Protein 1g Sugar 24 Vitamins Minerals Nutrients to Support Immune Health, 11.5 fl oz (Pack of 12) $21 (was $30)
- Peloton Bike+ $1,995 (Was $2,495)
- Peloton Bike Mat $52.50 (Was $75)
- Peloton Yoga Blocks $15 (Was $30)
- Under Armour Women’s Fly by Shorts $24.99 (Was $30)
- Under Armour Women’s Charged Surge 4 Running Shoe $50.31 (Was $65)
- Under Armour UA Tech 2.0 ½ Zip $18.70-$38.09 (Was $45)
- Bifanuo 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill $173.05 (Was $268.99)
- THERUN Under Desk Treadmill $283.13 (Was $399.99)
- Lifepro Portable 30in Small Mini Walking Pad $239.99 (Was $299.99)
- NordicTrack T Series Treadmill $455.05 (Was $599)