If your current TV is causing you interference, here’s how to upgrade before the big game

If bird is the word, these last-minute deals are a steal. If saving hundreds is one of your chief concerns, these discounts are a touchdown.

By Tony Ware

Posted 10 Hours Ago

We’re only a few days away from the Chiefs vs. Eagles. And while there’s still time to schedule Uber Eats, the window to get that gorgeous new 4K TV delivered before Super Bowl LIX has passed. But you’re still going to want to upgrade, especially if you’re on Comcast Xfinity—where the Stream app will offer an Enhanced 4K broadcast with Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos for the first time. After all, that HDR isn’t going to display itself! So the best choice is to reserve a TV at your local Best Buy. And there are still some amazing deals on amazing screens you can get right now, but act fast. Most stores have one or two in stock at most. Just find the stats you need and remember to select Pickup at a convenient location when you add to cart.

TCL – 98″ Class Q6-Series 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart Google TV (2024) $1,499 (was $2,999)

TCL TVs live in the overlap of performance and price, offering high brightness for low costs when placed in an optimized environment. And at 98 inches, this is a big screen without the big screen price. This expansive QLED panel supports HDR PRO+ (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG) with good response rates, so you’ll be able to follow every first down and field goal. The 144Hz display means it’ll also pull double duty if you want to fire up the PlayStation after the final play. (And don’t forget the surround sound.)

More Best Buy TV deals available for pickup today

Interested in Dolby Vision projectors? Amazon can get these to you by Saturday if you order by 9 p.m. EST:

 

