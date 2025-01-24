Go get this 55-inch LG OLED TV right now for just $798

Get a current-gen LG B4 OLED for a price even cheaper than Black Friday.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 5 Hours Ago

You may have heard that there’s a big football game coming up. Imagine watching it on a brand new 55-inch OLED TV that left enough money in your budget to get the name brand tortilla chips for your nachos. Right now, Best Buy has the LG B4 OLED TV on sale for just $798. That’s one of the cheapest 55-inch OLEDs I have ever seen, even during Black Friday.

LG 55-Inch Class OLED B4 Series Smart TV 4K $798 (Regularly $999)

LG B4 OLED TV on a plain background with a colorful pattern on the screen

LG

OLED TVs offer exceptional color and contrast, which justifies their high price tags. This model is part of LG’s entry-level OLED line, but it still offers most of the bells and whistles you get from higher-end models. Those features include a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered image processing so everything looks its best. This is an absurdly good deal and the cheapest we have ever seen this specific model. Go grab one before they sell out.

SAMSUNG 85-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD DU8000 Series HDR Smart TV $999 (was $1,499)

Samsung 85-inch Crystal UHD TV with a fish on the screen

Samsung

If you’d rather get a huge TV on which to watch the big game, this 85-inch Samsung is just $999 right now. You can get a cheaper 85-inch TV if you watch for deals, but they often don’t provide the same kind of brightness, contrast, and overall picture quality you’d get out of this display. This is an entry-level product line, but not a value-specific brand, which makes a difference.

