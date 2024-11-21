Get a 65-Inch 4K Roku TV for just $378 with this early Black Friday deal

Share







Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

Nothing says “Black Friday deal” like a low price on a huge TV. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your HD set, or jumping up to a bigger size, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get a 65-Inch 4K Smart TV from Roku for $378 as an early Black Friday deal. This TV has all the latest features, from HDR (High Dynamic Range) support to a bezel-less design that makes the television look great on a home entertainment center or hung on a wall. The best part is if you shop now you’ll be able to watch football (or anything else you’d like) on Thanksgiving and Black Friday from the comfort of your home.

The Roku Select Series TV’s biggest immediate selling points are its immense size and high resolution. However, there’s a lot going on under the hood that helps this TV stand out. It runs RokuOS, which we’ve found to be the best user interface of any smart TV platform. The bundled remote is easy to use, app icons on the screen itself are large and easy to read, and there’re physical buttons that allow you to access popular streaming services immediately. The included remote also has a microphone, which allows you to access the shows and services you want using your voice. The Select Series TV is outfitted with three HDMI ports, a coaxial input, RCA inputs, an optical audio jack, Ethernet jack, and headphone jack. You’ll have plenty of space to plug in a game console, soundbar, and any other accessories without relying on a splitter. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a big screen TV, but don’t want to break the bank, we can’t think of a better early Black Friday deal.

