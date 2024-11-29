The best mini projector I’ve ever tested is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Looking for an incredible Black Friday deal on home theater equipment? The Dangbei Atom, which topped the list in our guide to the best mini projectors, is currently $649. That’s a $250 discount, which brings the Atom down to its lowest price ever.

We keep returning to the Atom because it doesn’t feel like Dangbei made any significant sacrifices when making a small projector. Its native resolution is 1080P, so full HD videos can be played at their full quality. The Atom’s built-in speakers are solid, too, and don’t distort when the volume is cranked up. This projector even supports HDR (High Dynamic Range), for more accurate colors. These features allowed me to enjoy the projector when playing video games or watching TV shows and movies.

The projector’s 1200 ISO Lumen bulb was bright enough for daytime use, but it truly shines at night. While it doesn’t run on battery power, the Danbei Atom is short and light enough to carry around in a backpack. This means you can even take the Atom with you when traveling to create an on-the-go home theater.

Even more great Black Friday projector deals