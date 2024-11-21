The best Black Friday monitor deals you can buy right now

🛍️ Black Friday has already started! We have you covered with the best deals. 🛍️

Whether you need a massive screen for gaming, or a simple display for your home office, these monitor deals are worth checking out.

A computer monitor can help improve your productivity by giving you a significantly larger digital workspace, which makes it a home office essential. If you’ve been eyeing a big new screen for your desk, you’re in luck. A wide variety if excellent external monitors are on sale thanks to early Black Friday sales. We’ve rounded up the best ones below for your convenience. Shopping early will ensure the monitor you want won’t run out of stock, so don’t skip these deals.

SAMSUNG 27-Inch ViewFinity S9 Series 5K Computer Monitor, $819.99 (Was $1,599.99)

Samsung ViewFinity S9 on a plain white background.

Samsung

Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 is one of the few 5K monitors on the market, and while it’s a splurge it’s an incredible deal with this Black Friday deal, which knocks nearly 50% off its price. The star of the show is this monitor’s resolution because a 5K display has over six million more pixels than a 4K monitor. The difference will be immediately noticeable whether you’re reading text, or viewing videos and photos. It becomes even more important when editing video and photos, as you can see a full 4K resolution image while your tools are still on screen. The ViewFinity S9 also features a built-in 4K camera, and doubles as a smart display. You can use the included remote to enable “entertainment mode,” which offers access to streaming apps just like a smart TV. Apple users can wirelessly stream media to the ViewFinity S9 over AirPlay. This early Black Friday computer monitor deal stands out because it’s such a deep discount on an incredibly technically advanced display. No other 5K monitor comes close to this price, and if resolution is your key feature when shopping for a new external display, this is the one to get.

The best 4K monitor deals

The best gaming monitor deals

The best portable monitor deals

Best curved monitor deals

 
