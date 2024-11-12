Walmart started Black Friday super early. These 20+ deals are worth grabbing before they sell out.

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Imagine this scenario: It’s Black Friday, and people you know are out in the real world battling for bargains while you lounge at home in your PJs, watching TikTok and eating epic plates of leftovers. You’re afforded this luxury because you did all of your Black Friday shopping during Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which are happening now. You get the best deals if you’re a Walmart+ member, plus free shipping and a bunch of other perks. We’ll update this list periodically with new deals since the early Black Friday event goes until November 17.
Keurig K-Express Essentials Matte Black Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $29 (was $59)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip $69 (was $149)
- HP 15.6 inch Windows Laptop Intel Core i3-N305 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Natural Silver $229 (was $549)
- Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB Carbon Black $448 (was $498)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $94 (was $169)
- Maxkare 50″ x 60″ Electric Throw Blanket with 6 Heating Levels & 1-5H Auto-off, Machine Washable Flannel & Sherpa $25 (was $75)
- Beautiful 2-Pack 2qt Slow Cooker, Thyme, White Icing by Drew Barrymore $15 (was $25)
- TCL 75” Class S4 (75S41BR) 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV with Roku TV $378 (was $499)
- HP Victus 15.6 inch FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5-13420H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB – 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD Mica Silver (2024) $499 (was $1,099)
- Apple AirTag – 1 Pack, Item Tracker with Apple Find My $19 (was $29)
- HP Chromebook 14 inch Laptop Intel Processor N200 4GB RAM 128GB UFS Glacier Silver $129 (was $299)
- Roku Premiere | 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi® Enabled with Premium High Speed HDMI® Cable and Standard Remote $18 (was $39)
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision/Dual-Band Wi-Fi® with Roku Voice Remote and HDMI Cable $34 (was $79)
- Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier for Home Bedroom up to 1060 Sq.ft, $45 (was $119)
- Charbroil Big Easy® Outdoor Turkey Fryer and Air Fryer $99 (was $139)
- SAMSUNG 85” Class DU7200B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV UN85DU7200BXZA 2024 $898 (was $1,098)
- SAMSUNG 34″ Odyssey G55T WQHD 165Hz 1ms(MPRT) HDR Curved Gaming Monitor – LC34G55TWDNXZA $229 (was $549)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6 inch Windows Laptop Intel Core i5-1235U 8GB RAM 256GB SSD Abyss Blue $229 (was $559)
- Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8 Pcs Induction Kitchen Cookware Sets (Beige Granite) $59 (was $249)
- Crosley Cruiser Premier Vinyl Record Player with Speakers and Wireless Bluetooth – Mint | Audio Turntables $35 (was $45)