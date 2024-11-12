Walmart started Black Friday super early. These 20+ deals are worth grabbing before they sell out.

Imagine this scenario: It’s Black Friday, and people you know are out in the real world battling for bargains while you lounge at home in your PJs, watching TikTok and eating epic plates of leftovers. You’re afforded this luxury because you did all of your Black Friday shopping during Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which are happening now. You get the best deals if you’re a Walmart+ member, plus free shipping and a bunch of other perks. We’ll update this list periodically with new deals since the early Black Friday event goes until November 17.