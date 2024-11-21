Samsung’s Black Friday deals drop prices on some of its most popular TVs, including OLEDs

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
TVs are Black Friday’s bread-and-butter. But gone are the days of standing outside a big box store and trying to cram a giant box into your ’04 Camry. Now, you can simply order up big savings. Right now, Samsung has almost all of its TVs on steep discount for its early Black Friday sale. You’re ordering directly from Samsung with these links, so you know there’s no weird third-party shenanigans going on like with some other retailers. If you see something you want, jump on it, because they only last as long as supply and they’ll be gone way before Thanksgiving rolls around.
55″ Class OLED S95C $1,499 (was $2,499)
Samsung hasn’t been in the OLED TV game that long, but it has really knocked its efforts out of the park with each release. The S95C is a super-bright (at least for an OLED) TV with all the smart features you’d expect out of a high-end Samsung model. The super-flat screen connects by a single wire to a box that holds all of the ports and connectors. That makes it easy to install anywhere without worrying wires going everywhere. It’s one of the best TVs we’ve tested and this is a solid deal overall.
More Black Friday Samsung TV deals
- 42” Class OLED Gaming TV S90D $899 (was $1,399)
- 32″ Class QLED 4K Q60D $399 (was $499)
- 43″ Class QLED 4K Q60D $449 (was $549)
- 50″ Class QLED 4K Q60D $479 (was $649)
- 55″ Class QLED 4K Q60D $499 (was $749)
- 50″ Class QLED 4K Q80D $749 (was $999)
- 55″ Class QLED 4K Q80D $799 (was $1,199)
- 43″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90D $899 (was $1,499)
- 48” Class OLED Gaming TV S90D $999 (was $1,599)
- 50″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90D $999 (was $1,599)
- 65″ Class QN800C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023) $2,199 (was $3,499)
- 65″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C $3,799 (was $4,999)
- 55″ Class QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) $1,199 (was $1,499)
- 55″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90D $1,199 (was $1,999)
- 75″ Neo QLED 4K TV with 5.0ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar w/ Q-Symphony $1,949 (was $3,499)