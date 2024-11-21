Samsung’s Black Friday deals drop prices on some of its most popular TVs, including OLEDs

TVs are Black Friday’s bread-and-butter. But gone are the days of standing outside a big box store and trying to cram a giant box into your ’04 Camry. Now, you can simply order up big savings. Right now, Samsung has almost all of its TVs on steep discount for its early Black Friday sale. You’re ordering directly from Samsung with these links, so you know there’s no weird third-party shenanigans going on like with some other retailers. If you see something you want, jump on it, because they only last as long as supply and they’ll be gone way before Thanksgiving rolls around.

Samsung hasn’t been in the OLED TV game that long, but it has really knocked its efforts out of the park with each release. The S95C is a super-bright (at least for an OLED) TV with all the smart features you’d expect out of a high-end Samsung model. The super-flat screen connects by a single wire to a box that holds all of the ports and connectors. That makes it easy to install anywhere without worrying wires going everywhere. It’s one of the best TVs we’ve tested and this is a solid deal overall.

More Black Friday Samsung TV deals