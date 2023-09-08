Boost your productivity and file storage with lifetime access to OfficeSuite, now $44.99

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Enjoy increased access, compatibility, and storage for important files with lifetime access to OfficeSuite. A personal plan is available now for only $44.99 (reg. $119), or you can get a family plan for only $64.99 (reg. $179).

Constant access to critical files and documents can allow you to handle tasks seamlessly from anywhere, but that requires the right tools. Gain exceptional compatibility, expanded storage, and simple content creation options with a limited-time offer on a proven productivity booster.

You can currently purchase a lifetime subscription to an OfficeSuite Personal Plan for only $44.99 (reg. $119), or a Family Plan for only $64.99 (reg. $179) that allows for up to six users. That’s more than 60 percent in savings on a lifetime of productivity.

This productivity package provides five helpful apps: Documents, Mail, PDF, Sheets, and Slides. It features full compatibility with Microsoft Office, OpenOffice, iWork, and other popular formats, so your files will transfer without frustration.

Featuring a 50GB cloud service, OfficeSuite is a simple way to ensure files are constantly secure yet readily accessible. Downloaded more than 300 million times and spanning nearly 100 countries, OfficeSuite is a trusted source with an App Store rating of 4.7 stars out of five based on over 38,000 verified reviews.

Primed for connectivity with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and other cloud accounts, OfficeSuite is an easy installation process. Once you’re up and running, explore apps for writing, creating streamlined spreadsheets, PDF creation, email control, and presentation development.

This best-on-web pricing on this Microsoft alternative ensures you’ll never lose anything in translation via file transfer. Services can be used via smart devices on Android products, iPhones, and iPads.

Get expanded file access, compatibility, creative resources, and storage with lifetime access to OfficeSuite. Choose from these productivity options:

Prices subject to change.