The weather is warming up and no temperate adventure is complete without an ice-cold boozy beverage by the pool. Enter the Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender & Processor, on sale for $89.99—a savings of $50.

Ninja, which is always in the mix of the best blenders on the market, has mastered the art of the multifunction machine. The Ninja Foodi, which retails for $140, is part of that legacy, with 3-in-1 capabilities including blending, food processing, and dough mixing—in case you’re still making bread and your sourdough starter hasn’t crossed the rainbow bridge. The variable speed control gives you customized chopping and mixing. However, six preset buttons take the guesswork out of it.

A 72-ounce pitcher gives you enough room to make servings for the entire party, and a 1,400-watt motor means you can do it as fast as you can say “Cheeseburger In Paradise.” The blender also comes with a 20-recipe book in case you need more warm weather dessert inspiration. It’s dishwasher-safe and includes a cleaning brush for handwashing, making clean-up an island breeze. That’s a lot to get for a lot less.

This $89.99 deal is only until May 17 or while supplies last, so act fast. Before you know it, it will be time to put away the grill, retire the cooler for the season, and unfurl the hot tub for cold nights.

Looking for other features and capacities? Check out these additional blenders and food processors on sale:

Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender & Processor System $158.49 (was $199.99)

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender $79.99 (was $99.99)

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System $159.99 (was $219.99)