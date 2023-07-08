We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Score significant savings on your summer travels with lifetime access to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ now further price-dropped to $59.97, the best price online, during Deal Days. Act fast since this offer expires July 14.

Based on the most recent travel data, airfare prices are increasing faster than general inflation, indicating a future trend of higher costs for air travel. However, a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+, now on sale during our version of Prime Day, opens up limitless travel opportunities while saving you hundreds—not just on flights, but also a wide range of additional travel goodies.

During Deal Days, you can get lifetime access to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ for only $59.97 (reg. $1,690), the best price online. You’ll have to act fast since this deal only lasts until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

With a global user base exceeding one million, Dollar Flight Club (DFC) offers budget-conscious individuals the opportunity to explore more of the world for less. Rated an impressive 4.4 out of 5 stars by Trustpilot, this flight-finding service assists users in discovering incredible deals, ensuring affordable airfare to destinations like the serene beaches of Hawaii, the inspiring landscapes of Thailand, or the breathtaking views in Peru.

The most significant advantage lies in DFC’s ability to handle all the taxing tasks on your behalf. Simply input your home airport and select the desired regions you wish to explore, and the service takes care of the rest.

Dollar Flight Club promptly notifies you of the latest price drops through its advanced platform, delivering cheaper airfare directly to your designated email or through its dedicated app alerts. The most cost-effective online deals will be readily available, allowing you to book that long-awaited family vacation or girls’ trip when the timing is right.

By opting for DFC Premium Plus+, you’ll unlock a multitude of extra benefits. You’ll not only access exceptional flight deals in Business and Premium Economy Class, but you’ll also receive helpful travel advice to enhance your journeys. Plus, you’ll have exclusive access to discounts offered by DFC’s partners, such as Babbel, Huckberry, and more.

Don’t wait until Prime Day to secure savings on your next vacation.

Grab a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ for just $59.97 (reg $1690), the best price online, during Deal Days. Hurry, this deal ends July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.