Get storage bins and totes for ridiculously cheap prices during Amazon’s spring cleaning sale
Amazon is blowing out some of its storage bins and totes for super-cheap prices. Some are up to 70 percent off.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’re right in the meat of spring cleaning season, which means storage products come at a premium. After all, you need somewhere to put everything you clear off surfaces before you break out the ultra-thick and ultra-foamy Mr. Clean Magic Erasers. Luckily, Amazon currently has a set of six sturdy, foldable storage totes for just $12.99 after discount and coupon. They will usually run you $30, so that’s a huge discount.
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage $12.99 (with coupon, was $30)
Amazon
When fully deployed, these soft-sited totes measure roughly 21 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 12.5 inches tall. They have a sturdy zipper around the top and a transparent pane on the front so you can see what’s inside. That makes them great for storing winter clothes during the warm months. They’re also handy for just about any other task, from holding your kids’ many action figures to storing guest bedding for when friends stay over.
Important note: The coupon only works on one set of six totes, which makes the price $12.99. If you add more to your cart, you’ll have to pay $21.99 for each additional set. That’s still not a bad deal since you’re essentially saving $9, but the coupon only works on the first one.
More deals on storage bins and totes
- 90L Large Storage Bags, 6 Pack Clothes Storage Bins Foldable Closet Organizers $15 (was $44)
- AREYZIN Plastic Storage Baskets Bins With Lid Organizing Container Lidded $21 (was $28)
- Sorbus 11 Inch Fabric Storage Cubes – Sturdy Collapsible Storage Bins & Handle $22 (was $32)
- WOWBOX 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set, 4 Sizes Desk Drawer Divider Organizers and Storage Bins $13 (was $36)
- 23Qt Plastic Storage Bins Organizer 4 Tier, Stackable Bins for Storage $28 (was $39)
- AHEONLAR 4 Tier Plastic Storage Bins with Drawers – Foldable Stackable Storage Bins with Lids $24 (was $49)
- IRIS USA 8Pack Large Stackable Open Front Storage Organizer Basket Bin for Pantry $33 (was $38)
- AREYZIN Plastic Storage Baskets Bins With Lid Organizing Container Lidded Knit Storage Organizer Bins $21 (was $28)
- IRIS USA 91 Quart Stackable Plastic Storage Bins with Lids and Latching Buckles, 4 Pack $86 (was $99)
- Homsorout Storage Bins with Lids – Fabric Storage Boxes with Lids $20 (was $31)
- HOMIDEC Closet Organizer, 9-Cube Closet Organizers and Storage $29 (was $39)
- IRIS USA 74 Quart WEATHERPRO Plastic Storage Box with Durable Lid and Seal and Secure Latching Buckles $106 (was $129)
- Wisdom Star 8 Pack Fabric Storage Cubes with Handle $21 (was $30)
- Closet Organizers and Storage – Trunk Car Organizer with Lids and Doors $65 (was $129)
- Homsorout Storage Bins with Lids – Fabric Storage Boxes with Lids $20 (was $31)
- 4 Pack Large Storage Baskets for Shelves | Fabric Closet Organizers and Storage Bins with Handles $17 (was $25)
- WYT Clear Storage Latch Box, 6 Pack Storage Organizer Bins with Latching Handle and Lids, 3.5 Quart $18 (was $27)