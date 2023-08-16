We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We know you’re not reading any of the books in your TBR (to be read) pile any time soon. Please don’t feel bad; neither are we … because thanks to Barnes & Noble’s Book Haul sale, we’ve added stacks of deeply discounted new releases, audiobooks, ebooks, and even a Nook eReader.

Great for subway commutes and reading on the couch, the Nook GlowLight 4e is an excellent small tablet for first-time eReader buyers and those who have been around the eBook block. 8 GB of storage gives plenty of room for your digital library. The paper-like display is glare-free and has an adjustable front light, making reading easy on a bright beach or in a dark airplane. You can use physical buttons or a finger swipe to turn the page, and the Nook reading app makes it easy to put down your Nook and pick up where you left off on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. The battery life is the best part: You get weeks of reading time on a single charge.

This deal ends Sept. 4, giving you around two weeks to decide if you want to read the TBR pile or add more titles to it. As someone who has read a Twilight book in a day, I believe in you.

Here are some reads we recommend picking up during the Book Haul:

