We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s time to start protecting your online activities—get a three-year subscription to UltraVPN with 30 days of free antivirus protection, now price dropped to just $25.97 (reg. $239.70) through July 14.

According to an article from Identitytheft.org, the FTC received 5.7 million total fraud and identity theft reports in 2023. In turn, safeguarding your virtual activities has become critical. From cyber criminals after your banking information to viruses threatening the health of your devices, you need software that can look out for you when you want to browse the web.

For Popular Science’s take on Prime Day, we’re running deals on some of our best sellers. Through July 14, you can score a three-year subscription to UltraVPN to protect your online activities and personal data, plus 30 days of antivirus protection, for only $25.97.

UltraVPN gives you high-speed access to blocked content and streaming, plus secure networks—all compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android devices. Enable protection right at home or when connecting to public WiFi networks. Your subscription allows support for up to 10 devices simultaneously; you won’t notice slower speeds, no matter how many devices you connect.

When you enable UltraVPN on your device, all of your browsing activities are protected with AES-256 encryption, IP address leak protection, and other features to make sure your data is kept safe. You likely don’t want cyber criminals to know your credit card numbers, banking login, or home address as you shop online or pay bills.

You could also use UltraVPN to join over one hundred virtual locations to unblock more streaming options on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Max, BBC iPlayer, and more. This means you can watch movies or shows only available in other countries without leaving the couch.

Your purchase also includes a free 30-day period of antivirus protection. Feel extra safe online with threat protection, malware protection, and polymorphic and metamorphic virus detection and repair. Also, take advantage of a free password manager to help you generate and save secure passwords and log-in information.

Get a three-year subscription to UltraVPN Secure USA VPN with free antivirus protection for 30 days for just $25.97 (reg. $329.70) through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST, with no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.