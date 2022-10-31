Prep for holiday travel—and Black Friday shopping—with these Amazon Basics deals
Prepare for anything the holiday season might throw at you with this Amazon Basics home & travel essentials deal.
Whether you’re headed home or hosting holiday get-togethers, there’s always a chance someone forgot to pack a charger, needs a towel, or wants to commandeer your home outlets. Prepare for holiday chaos by stocking up on towels, chargers, and packing essentials thanks to these deals on Amazon Basics items.
The Amazon Basics Large Travel Luggage Duffel Bag—on sale for $16.50, down from its $32.99 original price—can be used for travel or storage. Throw in an entire month’s of laundry to do at home, or use it to hold twinkle lights for decorating. And, it will hold up over the seasons, thanks to its nylon construction and 50-pound weight capacity. A zippered interior pocket lets you stow away valuables, and zippered exterior pockets leave your keys and tickets within reach.
And if you’re flying home for the holidays, consider this Amazon Basics RFID Travel Passport Wallet Organizer, which is on sale for $8.08. It has lots of pockets for storing passports, tickets, and money. Plus, it includes RFID-blocking material to stop unwanted scans of your PII.
You never can have too many chargers laying around—especially if your in-laws are coming into town and bringing their tablets for crossword puzzles. Amazon has you covered with its sturdy and trustworthy USB-C, Lightning, and MicroUSB cables. They’re all under $10, meaning you won’t be completely out of luck if they get snatched by a cousin. With all that planning, you deserve breakfast in bed served up on this Rivet tray that’s 61% off.
You might still need some household essentials before the big family dinner, so get ahead on restocking with Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program, which gives Prime Members a 20% discount when they place $50 or more on items from a pre-selected list.
Here are some Stock Up & Save eligible items:
- 100 Ct. Solimo Medium Roast Coffee Pods, Kona Blend
- Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths
- Amazon Basics 100W Equivalent, Soft White, Non-Dimmable, 10,000 Hour Lifetime, A19 LED Light Bulb
- Amazon Basics Replacement Water Filters for Water Pitchers
- Amazon Basics Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags
- Amazon Basics Lawn & Leaf Drawstring Trash Bags
- Amazon Basics Snack Storage Bags
- Amazon Basic Care Acid Reducer Famotidine 20 mg Tablet
- Amazon Basics 2-Ply Toilet Paper 5 Packs
- Amazon Basic Care Ibuprofen Tablets
- Amazon Basics Cotton Balls
- Amazon Brand – Solimo Original Fresh Liquid Hand Soap
- Amazon Basics Cotton Swabs
- Amazon Brand – Solimo 99% Isopropyl Alcohol
- Amazon Basic Care Premium Saline Nasal Moisturizing Spray
Here are some other essentials on sale to make going home—or hosting—easier
- Amazon Basics 4 Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set – Medium, Grey $11.20 (Was $22.51)
- Amazon Basics 2 Slice, Extra-Wide Slot Toaster with 6 Shade Settings $14.98 (Was $29.95)
- Amazon Basics Oscillating 3 Speed Tower Fan with Remote $27.53 (Was $67.91)
- Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector $14.80 (Was $22.88)
- Amazon Basics Fast Drying, Extra Absorbent, Terry Cotton Washcloths $10.12 (Was $21.37)
- Amazon Basics 6-Piece Fade Resistant Bath, Hand and Washcloth Towel Set $12.24 (Was $25.14)
- Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip $7.42 (Was $13.49)
- Amazon Basics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle $17.45 (Was $34)