We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

With a subscription to Windscribe Pro Plan, you can enjoy total internet freedom with its robust security, ad, and tracker blocking, diverse network of servers, strict no-logging policy, and more. Grab one-year, two-year, and three-year subscriptions for $49.97, $69.97, and $79.97, respectively.

The internet can be an unsafe place. According to an article by the National Council on Identity Theft Protection, the FTC received 5.7 million total fraud and identity theft reports, 1.4 million of which were identity theft cases.

A reliable VPN can help shield you from outside parties that may want access to your personal data. A paid VPN service would serve you better than a free alternative, and with this ongoing Deal Days offer on Windscribe VPN Pro Plan subscriptions, you can gain access to a top-rated VPN that can give you peace of mind whenever you hop online.

With a subscription to Windscribe’s Pro Plan, you get both an easy-to-use desktop app and browser extension that work in conjunction with one another. Both unblock geo-restricted content, remove ads and trackers, and offer the strongest encryption using AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key, but each has unique features as well.

The desktop app turns your computer into a secure WiFi router and creates a proxy gateway on your network for other devices. At the same time, the browser extension runs on autopilot and automatically picks the best location and server for you, keeps track of cookies and deletes them when you close the tab, and more.

Windscribe also has one of the most diverse networks, with servers in over 69 countries and 112 cities. It employs a strict no-logging policy guarantee, so its system does not document your personal information.

Get in on best-of-web pricing for subscriptions to Windscribe’s Pro Plan through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST during our answer to Prime Day:

Prices subject to change.