If you’re over a certain age and you grew up in the suburbs, you likely have fond memories of sitting in the massage chairs at the mall. You only had a few minutes before a khaki-clad employee would come and kick you out, but those few minutes were truly wonderful. Those weird contraptions undulated under the chair’s outer skin to mash your muscles into mush. Now, you can relive that experience at home with these Prime Day deals on massage chairs.

It’s important to note that some massage chairs make big promises in regards to “healing” your body or relieving pain. Research is scattered at best in regards to any long-term health benefits. But, it feels awesome. Even if you keep the massage functions turned off, these luxurious thrones provide an ergonomic spot to sit while you binge episode after episode of prestige TV.

This surprisingly reasonable-looking massage chair eschews the chubby mech suit aesthetic espoused by many of its competitors. It offers five selectable auto-massage programs to target your full, upper, or lower back. It even massages your calves, which sounds incredible right now. It comes in four different colors to match any interior design choices you’ve already made.

This is what we picture when we think of a massage chair. It’s massive and envelopes your entire body like I’d imagine a seat on a luxurious spaceship would. It’s a zero-gravity chair which means it automatically lifts your legs to the same level as your heart before mashing your muscles at 14 different massage points. It offers an array of automatic massage modes and even a Bluetooth connection so you can play music through the built-in speakers. Just imagine firing up some Enya in this thing. That’s luxury.

If you don’t want a giant massage chair in your home, you can always get a massage gun to punish your fascia in just the right way. This model comes with 10 different accessories to customize the treatment to specific parts of your body. It provides up to four hours of runtime on a charge and the 12mm travel allows it to push deeply into your muscles.

