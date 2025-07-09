Escape reality with this Prime Day deal on the Meta Quest 3S VR headset

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Right now, Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping holiday is in full effect. There are lots of great deals to be found, but this Meta Quest 3S bargain is one you shouldn’t miss. At $249, this is the cheapest the Quest 3S has ever been, which makes this a great time to dive into mixed reality or upgrade your headset if you’re using an older model. This deal will likely sell out or end before the Prime Day promotion, so grab one now if you’re thinking about it.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR headset — $249 (was $299) Cameras on the outside of the headset allow it to mix reality with the digital world. See It

Meta’s mixed reality headset has a camera array on the outside of the device, so it can integrate digital on-screen images with the real world. Want to sit at your desk and have a gigantic monitor in front of you? You can do it. You can also virtually sit courtside at basketball games or fully immerse yourself into awesome games like Beat Saber.

This kit includes the headset as well as a pair of advanced controllers. The 3S offers twice the graphics performance as the Quest 2 that came before it and it’s comfortable even for long sessions. I recently tried it for productivity for the first time and I was impressed with how useful it actually is. Having the freedom to put my computer screens in any size and orientation in VR has made my regular desk feel extremely boring.

