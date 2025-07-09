I never leave the house without this Leatherman multitool and it’s 30% off for Prime Day

💰Our editors’ picks for the best Prime Day deals.💰

By Stan Horaczek

As a gear editor, I have accumulated quite a few multitools, many of which hang out in a drawer near my desk. Recently, however, I have been carrying the Leatherman Signal, and I have found that it hits a sweet spot between utility, design, and weight. Currently, the Signal is 30 percent off when you purchase the Blue/Red colorway. If that’s not your style, there are several Leatherman multitools on sale right now, all of which deserve a spot in your pocket. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

LEATHERMAN, Signal, 19-in-1 Multitool — $98 (was $140)

Leatherman Signal multitool with holster
The built-in clip makes it easy to keep track of.

Leatherman

As the name suggests, this survival tool has a built-in whistle, as well as a fire starter so that you can signal people in case of an emergency. Beyond that, it offers a full suite of handy tools, including pliers, screwdrivers, a can/bottle opener, and more for a total of 19 different tools. It’s just 4.5 inches long when collapsed and weighs 7.5 ounces, so it’s a great option for everyday carry.

There are a ton of Signal colors, but only the blue/red colorway is discounted. I personally like the look of it a lot, so that’s not an issue for me. Also, it’s a tool, so anything is more interesting than the typical silver.

LEATHERMAN, FREE P4 Multitool with Magnetic Locking — $112 (was $149)

Leatherman Free P2
I’ve been using the Leatherman Fre P2 for a couple weeks. Here it is in some plants.

This is the other tool I typically carry. I’ve had one of these basically since the company launched its magnetic locking system, and it has treated me well ever since. It flips open and closed with a one-handed motion. It’s simple to carry, has a built-in clip, and hasn’t needed a lick of maintenance in the several years I’ve had it.

