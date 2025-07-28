The MacBook Air is the best back-to-school laptop and it’s $200 off at Amazon right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I went to college so long ago that I took notes with a pen and a notebook. Laptops existed at the time, but the battery life was terrible, and I was too poor to buy one anyway. Now, a laptop is essential college gear, and the MacBook Air is the best of the bunch. It’s super-light, powerful, and really reliable. Amazon currently has the M3 MacBook Air models for $200 off. So, whether you want the ultra-compact 13-inch or the roomy 15-inch, you can save a little bit of cash before classes start up.

This is the cheapest computer in the bunch that’s on sale, and it’s plenty for the vast majority of college activities. It offers a current-gen M4 chip, which can handle just about any task, including some video editing and graphics work. The 13-inch screen offers impeccable color and impressive resolution for its size. It’s less than a half-inch thick at its thickest point, plus it has a pair of USB-C ports for charging and connecting peripherals.

If you want more screen real estate for editing media or just keeping too many tabs open, the 15-inch MacBook Air is a great choice. It’s still extremely flat and portable at just over three pounds. I prefer the 15-inch model because it fits my hands better, offers slightly longer battery life (because there’s room for more battery inside), and I always appreciate more screen.

More MacBook deals from Amazon