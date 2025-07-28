The MacBook Air is the best back-to-school laptop and it’s $200 off at Amazon right now

You can't beat the Apple MacBook Air for a student and they're cheaper than they have been all year right now at Amazon.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

I went to college so long ago that I took notes with a pen and a notebook. Laptops existed at the time, but the battery life was terrible, and I was too poor to buy one anyway. Now, a laptop is essential college gear, and the MacBook Air is the best of the bunch. It’s super-light, powerful, and really reliable. Amazon currently has the M3 MacBook Air models for $200 off. So, whether you want the ultra-compact 13-inch or the roomy 15-inch, you can save a little bit of cash before classes start up.

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip — $799 (was $999)

MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop with screensaver
The 13-inch is a perfect college or high school laptop.

Apple
This is the cheapest computer in the bunch that’s on sale, and it’s plenty for the vast majority of college activities. It offers a current-gen M4 chip, which can handle just about any task, including some video editing and graphics work. The 13-inch screen offers impeccable color and impressive resolution for its size. It’s less than a half-inch thick at its thickest point, plus it has a pair of USB-C ports for charging and connecting peripherals.

Apple 2025 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M4 chip — $999 (was $1,199)

Apple 15-inch MacBook Air laptop
The 15.3-inch screen makes a surprising difference.

Apple
If you want more screen real estate for editing media or just keeping too many tabs open, the 15-inch MacBook Air is a great choice. It’s still extremely flat and portable at just over three pounds. I prefer the 15-inch model because it fits my hands better, offers slightly longer battery life (because there’s room for more battery inside), and I always appreciate more screen.

