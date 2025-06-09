The Meta Quest 3S headset is cheaper than ever at Walmart and it includes a free Batman game

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Right now, everyone is scrambling to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2, but they’re hard to find and $500. At the same time, the Meta Quest 3S VR headset just dropped to its lowest price of the year, starting at $269 depending on the amount of storage you want. It’s a perfect device for games as well as productivity and other cool features like watching sporting events in VR.

The Quest 3S mixed reality headset, which uses cameras on the outside of the device to blend the real world with the virtual one. There are thousands of games and experiences available for the Meta Quest 3S, ranging from basic puzzle games to high-end shooting games. There are also unique experiences, like watching virtual concerts or sitting on the sidelines during big sporting events. I still bust out Beat Saber pretty regularly, especially when I want to help someone experience VR gaming for the first time.

This isn’t a low-power device. The Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor inside offers twice the graphics performance offered by the Quest 2, and that’s plenty to render high-fps graphics without jutter or other weird artifacts. This kit comes with a pair of the touch-based controllers, as well as a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a three-month trial for the Meta Horizon+ VR platform.

The base model linked above only has 128GB built-in storage, which is plenty for casual users. If you’re planning on doing serious gaming or using this as a productivity device, you’ll probably want to go up in storage. You get all the same features as the base model with an additional 128GB storage for a total of 256GB.