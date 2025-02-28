This 20TB hard drive can hold 40 million photos and it’s cheaper than ever right now

This 20-terabyte drive is a simple, reliable way to back up a huge amount of data. it's great for storing movies, photos, videos, music, and anything else.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 4 Hours Ago

I’ve been a camera nerd for 20-ish years, and as a result, my photo archive takes up 12TB of space all by itself. Am I a photo hoarder? Yes. Am I willing to change? Absolutely not, especially when I can get a 20TB (that’s terabytes, or 1,000 gigabytes) for $279. This is the largest consumer hard drive on the market at the moment and it’s just $20 more expensive than the 12TB version. That’s nearly doube the storage space for less than the price of an 11 p.m. Taco Bell order. These have been selling for $325 lately because they aren’t easy to get, so a deeper discount is a real treat.

WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive $279 (was $325)

WD 20TB external drive on a plain background

WD

I have been using these drives as a supplement to my cloud storage for several years now. They’re very simple. It’s basically a Western Digital drive inside of a housing with a USB 3.0 port on it. It’s a full-sized desktop drive inside, so it requires external power, but I’ve owned probably 10 of these in recent years and haven’t had one fail. They’re pre-formatted for Windows, but a quick, simple format makes them compatible with Macs as well.

 

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.