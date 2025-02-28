This 20TB hard drive can hold 40 million photos and it’s cheaper than ever right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’ve been a camera nerd for 20-ish years, and as a result, my photo archive takes up 12TB of space all by itself. Am I a photo hoarder? Yes. Am I willing to change? Absolutely not, especially when I can get a 20TB (that’s terabytes, or 1,000 gigabytes) for $279. This is the largest consumer hard drive on the market at the moment and it’s just $20 more expensive than the 12TB version. That’s nearly doube the storage space for less than the price of an 11 p.m. Taco Bell order. These have been selling for $325 lately because they aren’t easy to get, so a deeper discount is a real treat.

I have been using these drives as a supplement to my cloud storage for several years now. They’re very simple. It’s basically a Western Digital drive inside of a housing with a USB 3.0 port on it. It’s a full-sized desktop drive inside, so it requires external power, but I’ve owned probably 10 of these in recent years and haven’t had one fail. They’re pre-formatted for Windows, but a quick, simple format makes them compatible with Macs as well.