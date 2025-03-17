It’s the last week to save hundreds on Anycubic’s best 3D printers

It’s not cheap to amass an army, but it can be more affordable if your army is 3D-printed miniatures and you buy a new printer this week. Right now, Anycubic 3D printers are at their lowest prices. And let’s be honest, tabletop gaming is expensive, so it’s worth cutting costs so you don’t have to cut corners. But you don’t have to be into space marines; these are great printers for cosplay, selling minifigs on Etsy, or other obsession-worthy hobbies. Anycubic offers a resin or filament printer for everyone, from those willing to spend almost $700 to those who prefer to spend under $200. But the company only offers them at this price till this Friday, March 21, so act now if you want to save up to $300.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 PRO 14K Resin 3D Printer $499 (Was $699) ANYCUBIC See It

With its 170mm/h fast printing, 10.1” Mono LCD with COB LighTurbo 3.0 Source, and dynamic temperature control resin vat, the Mono M7 Pro has everything you’d want to make printing super-approachable. And if you’re already experienced with SLA printing, the open-source, feature-rich AnycubicSlicer software has the type of interface that makes it even more efficient and cost-effective to produce miniatures, etc., while offering room to grow into more advanced printing/modeling. Our tester found the automatic resin filler a great feature for both ensuring you don’t run out mid-print and cleaning the vat (though it takes the place of the provided air filter, so pros and cons). Still, the final product has amazing detail, and the process has only become more consistent over time. Our resident Warhammer enthusiast/plastic addict gives this printer his full endorsement if you want to apply your time and temperament to crafting your perfect figurines.

More of the best Anycubic 3-D printer Fantastic Weeks deals: