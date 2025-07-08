We’re stocking up on Apple AirTags with this four-pack for just $63.71 at Amazon for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A four-pack of Apple AirTags will cost you at least $80 on a typical day. But today is part of Amazon’s Prime Day sale (running till July 11), and you can get a four-pack for just $67.31 while supplies last. That’s the lowest price I have personally seen. You’ll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of this deal, though, so make sure you’re signed up to get the savings.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack — $63.71 (was $80) The four-pack drops the individual price down to under $16. Apple See It

You likely already know how the Apple AirTags works, but for the uninitiated, these tiny devices use Apple’s FindMy technology to keep tabs on their location. I keep one on my keys because I lose them all the time, one in my backpack, and one in my camera bag because it’s full of expensive gear. They run on small button batteries that only need replacing once or twice per year.

They’re easy to stash and even make a sound if you need to find them. I use mine to find my keys at least once per week because I put them down somewhere stupid.

Apple AirTag — $19.99 (was $29.99) This is an all-time low price for a single AirTag. Apple See It

While I personally think it’s a better idea to grab the four-pack, you can get a single AirTag for just $20 right now. That’s the lowest price I have seen on a single tag since last Black Friday. They typically sell for around $25.

Belkin AirTag Secure Holder Case — $15 (was $20) The twisting lock mechanism holds an AirTag securely. Belkin See It

I’m picking up a couple of these Belkin AirTag holder cases to go with my current AirTags. I was using the official Apple leather AirTag case for a while, but it broke down over time and it’s expensive to replace. This Belkin model has a unique twisting lock system that keeps the AirTag safe and secure inside.

While you’re buying new Apple stuff, go snag yourself a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for just $149 right now.