Get Levi’s 501s and other classic jeans for their lowest prices of the year during Amazon Prime Day

Jeans will last a long time if you take care of them, which makes buying them a commitment. Right now, you can get some of the most classic Levi’s designs for the lowest prices I have seen during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That includes everything from classic 501s to more specific cuts. I’m partial to the 502s, but just about every model is on sale, so go find your style and refresh your closet.
Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall) $37.75 (was $80)
You won’t find a more classic piece of clothing than the Levi’s 501 jeans. You can get these in just about every size and wash you could possibly want. They go up to size 66 waist. There are different varieties available, including 100 percent cotton models for a more traditional feel and fit, and some with flex material built in to make them more versatile. Some version of the 501 has been around for well over 100 years and they have never gone out of style. That’s especially true when they’re more than half-off their retail price.
Prime Day deals on Men’s Levi’s jeans and shorts
- Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall) $26.75 (was $36.86)
- Levi’s Men’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall) $33 (was $69.50)
- Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall) $39 (was $79)
- Levi’s Men’s 559 Relaxed Straight Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall) $47 (was $70)
- Levi’s Men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall) $35 (was $70)
- Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Cut Jeans (Also available in Big & Tall) $48 (was $70)
- Levi’s Men’s 569 Loose Straight Fit Jeans $35 (was $70)
- Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Cut Jeans (Seasonal) $38 (was $70)
- Levi’s Men’s 517 Bootcut Jeans $43 (was $70)
- Levi’s Men’s 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans $40 (was $70)
- Levi’s Men’s 502 Taper Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall) $46 (was $70)
- Levi’s Men’s Xx Standard Tapered Chino Pants (Also Available in Big & Tall) $33 (was $70)
Prime Day deals on women’s Levi’s jeans and shorts
- Levi’s Women’s 501 Original Shorts (Also Available in Plus) $28.48 (was $60)
- Levi’s Women’s Cinch Baggy $48 (was $80)
- Levi’s Women’s 501 Mid Thigh Short $29 (was $60)
- Levi’s Women’s Superlow Jeans $38 (was $80)
- Levi’s Women’s 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans (Also Available in Plus) $49 (was $70)
- Levi’s Women’s 94 Baggy Shorts $30 (was $60)
- Levi’s Women’s Mid Length Shorts $24 (was $50)
- Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $48 (was $80)
- Levi’s Women’s 318 Shaping Wide-Leg Jeans (Also Available in Plus) $42 (was $70)
- Levi’s Women’s Classic Straight Jeans $29 (was $60)
- Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket (Also Available in Plus) $51 (was $90)
- Levi’s Women’s Vintage Overalls (Also Available in Plus) $60 (was $90)
- Levi’s Women’s 94 Baggy Jeans (Also Available in Plus) $55 (was $80)
