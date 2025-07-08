Get Levi’s 501s and other classic jeans for their lowest prices of the year during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Jeans will last a long time if you take care of them, which makes buying them a commitment. Right now, you can get some of the most classic Levi’s designs for the lowest prices I have seen during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That includes everything from classic 501s to more specific cuts. I’m partial to the 502s, but just about every model is on sale, so go find your style and refresh your closet.

Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans (Also Available in Big & Tall) $37.75 (was $80)

You won’t find a more classic piece of clothing than the Levi’s 501 jeans. You can get these in just about every size and wash you could possibly want. They go up to size 66 waist. There are different varieties available, including 100 percent cotton models for a more traditional feel and fit, and some with flex material built in to make them more versatile. Some version of the 501 has been around for well over 100 years and they have never gone out of style. That’s especially true when they’re more than half-off their retail price.

