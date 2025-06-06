Replace your sunglasses with this rare deal on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses during this rare Amazon deal

This is the cheapest price we have seen on these camera-equipped smart glasses since Black Friday of last year. Grab the frame and lens color you want now.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

If you’ve been wanting a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses, this is the best price I’ve seen since last year’s Black Friday. Amazon has pairs as low as $239 right now, both with and without tinted lenses. They offer the classic Wayfarer style, so they look good on just about everyone. The sale is limited to what’s in stock right now, so grab the color and the size you want before they sell out. With these discounts, they’re not that much more expensive than buying a new pair of sunglasses at the mall.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, Wayfarer matte black with polarized graphic gradient lenses — $263 (was $329)

Ray-Bans Meta glasses with black lenses on sale at Amazon
You need a new pair of shades anyway. You might as well make them smart.

Ray-Bans

When talking about the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, most people focus on the built-in camera. It makes sense as it’s really cool to take hands-free photos and videos without help from a smartphone. However, I think people drastically underestimate the music playback feature. I don’t have a prescription, but I regularly wear a pair with clear lenses when I’m out shopping or just hanging out purely so I can listen to Spotify. The glasses beam the music straight into your ears, and there’s barely any sound leakage despite the lack of a physical earbud to plug up your ear canal.

Meta AI offers some clever features as well. You can ask the virtual assistant to “look” at an object with a built-in camera and give you information about it. The glasses can also do real-time translations in several languages without the need to connect to the internet.

The polarized lenses offer full sun protection and improve the overall clarity of everything you look at. There are several different colors and tints listed below, so grab the ones that fit your preference.

If you have a large head, definitely make sure you order the large size. I wear a size 7 5/8 hat and bought the regular size, and wish I had gotten the larger model. They’re still cool and comfortable enough; they just look small on my face.

It’s unlikely that you’re going to see these any cheaper than this until at least Black Friday this year, so grab a pair and use them all summer.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, Wayfarer shiny black with clear lenses — $239 (was $299)

Ray-Bans Meta glasses with clear lenses on sale at Amazon
The clear lenses are usable in any environment.

Ray-Bans

If you don’t need tint or a prescription, this model offers perfectly clear lenses so you can wear them all the time. I enjoy watching videos made by people who shop at thrift stores while wearing them.

 

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

