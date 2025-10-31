MacPaw’s Moonlock offers a full suite of Mac security tools in a slick, simple package

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Thinking about computer security isn’t fun. You spend time and money on software just to keep your computer running as it was meant to in the first place. This inconvenient fact makes app design a crucial consideration: you want something easy enough to use that it doesn’t feel like a chore, but comprehensive and serious enough to instill the confidence and sense of safety you were seeking in the first place. That’s the balance MacPaw’s new Moonlock software aims to achieve. It combines the company’s proven security features (including a built-in VPN and real-time malware protection) with a polished graphical interface that guides users through the security process.

Try it: Get a 7-day free trial of Moonlock

What is it?

MacPaw is best known for its all-in-one Apple maintenance suite, CleanMyMac. Moonlock spins off CleanMyMac’s dedicated security features into a standalone app that’s cheaper and lighter than the full suite. For readers new to private connections, our PopSci explainers on how a VPN works and how to use a VPN are a good primer before diving in.

Moonlock’s headliners are its VPN and real-time malware protection. Beyond that, it can restrict data from flowing to specific countries, walk you through a guided audit of your Mac’s built-in defenses, and encourage better security habits overall. If you’ve ever used mainstream antivirus on a PC, Moonlock provides a similar safety net for Mac users.

Pros

Extremely easy to use

Fast scans, even on large drives

Doesn’t slow down the computer when running

VPN is easy to configure and effective

Complies with major agencies and standards

Regularly updates threat databases with help from other trustworthy organizations

Transparent data policies

Guided setup process is quick and addresses built-in security settings

Cons

Mac malware is growing, but still isn’t that widespread

VPN may slow internet speeds on some connections

VPN may take longer to connect than others on some networks

Interface may seem a little too casual for some users

Setup and installation

The setup screens are very slick and polished. MacPaw

MacPaw aims for simplicity and largely nails it from the start. A quick download and install lead into a guided setup: an initial scan and enabling automatic protections, both of which took me under ten minutes. It scanned my built-in 2TB drive and found no threats, which is always reassuring.

After the scan, Moonlock walks you through macOS’s built-in security features—useful if you haven’t recently reviewed Apple’s own guidance on protecting your Mac from malware or the newer Rapid Security Responses. In my case, it recommended nine changes; I applied six immediately, and left three minor ones because they conflicted with software I knowingly use.

Using Moonlock on a regular basis

The graphic styling is friendly, but feels a bit dated sometimes. MacPaw

Once installed, automatic protection can run continuously in the background, scanning each file as you interact with it. If you’d rather not keep it always-on, you can schedule periodic scans instead. There are three depths—quick, balanced, and deep—and even the deep scan only took a few minutes to churn through my 2TB of files. If you ever do get into cleanup mode, our guides to removing malware from your computer and giving your system a digital spring-clean pair nicely with Moonlock’s tools.

The Moonlock VPN

Moonlock’s VPN shines on unfamiliar networks. I used it at a coffee shop, a train station, and even a sketchy laundromat Wi-Fi, and it connected quickly when I let it pick the optimal location. Manually choosing a location added some variability; a few times I needed multiple attempts to connect, but the hiccups resolved quickly. For benchmarking, I use the straightforward Fast.com test: my home connection averages ~500 Mbps, which dropped to ~200 Mbps with the VPN enabled—about what I see with other services. On slower public networks, the hit wasn’t as noticeable, and the convenience outweighed the speed trade-off.

Do you really need malware protection if you’re using a Mac?

This is the alert you want to see when the scan is over. MacPaw

In roughly 15 years since moving from Windows, I’ve cycled through several Mac antivirus tools. Mac malware remains less common than on PCs, but it does exist and appears to be trending upward. Moonlock cites growing threats over the last half-decade; outside research (e.g., ThreatDown’s annual State of Malware report) points in the same direction. If you avoid risky browsing and sketchy downloads, your baseline risk is relatively low—but the penalties for a mistake can be severe, ranging from adware and ransomware to clandestine cryptominers. For broader account safety, we also recommend tightening settings using our guide to securing your Apple and iCloud accounts.

Cost and availability

You can find some more advanced settings if you dig into the menus. MacPaw

There’s a free seven-day trial to see if Moonlock fits your workflow; after that, it runs $54 per year. I’m not generally a fan of subscriptions, but security software is one category where ongoing updates—to both the app and its threat databases—justify the model. You can learn more or download it directly from Moonlock by MacPaw.

Verdict

While malware may not top most Mac users’ to-do lists, peace of mind is valuable. Even if Moonlock never flags a threat, you get the reassurance of active protection plus thoughtful touches like the guided macOS audit and built-in VPN. For anyone who wants a simple, set-and-forget solution without spelunking through endless menus, Moonlock is an appealing choice.