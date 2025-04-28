Amazon is clearing out Intel gaming PC processors for their lowest prices ever

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A few years ago, my son was finally old enough to want to build his own PC. The parts weren’t fancy and it’s probably time to upgrade some of the parts inside the computer. Luckily, Amazon has a whole host of Intel Core-series processors for their lowest prices ever right now. The discounted chips run the gamut from a $68 basic i3 up to a powerful i9 that’s ready to run AAA games.

Intel Core i5-12600KF Desktop Processor 10 (6P+4E) Cores up to 4.9 GHz Unlocked LGA1700 600 Series Chipset 125W — $109 (was $146) Intel See It

This is a fantastic chip if you’re looking for an everyday driver. This is a bread-and-butter processor that can easily handle most common tasks, and even some moderate gaming. This is a great option if you’re looking for an efficient machine that doesn’t soak up a ton of power. It provides 16 MB of L3 cache, which is plenty for typical use and the standard LGA-1700 socket makes it easy to install. This is a great option for a first gaming PC or even a budget rig that performs above its price tag.

Intel® Core™ i7-14700KF New Gaming Desktop Processor 20 cores (8 P-cores + 12 E-cores) – Unlocked — $285 (was $435) Intel See It

Stepping up to a Core i7 gets you twice as many cores as the i5, which makes a real difference in performance. You get eight performance cores and 12 efficiency cores, which works well if you’re blending everyday tasks with more demanding gaming. This is also a very solid option if you’re going to be doing more creative work like Adobe Creative Cloud or other resource-intensive software.



Intel Core i9-9900K Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 5.0 GHz Turbo Unlocked LGA1151 300 Series 95W — $338 (was $564) Intel See It

This is the most powerful Intel chip I could find in this sale and it comes with a steep 40 percent discount. Stepping up to this model gets you Intel’s Solder Thermal Interface Material for better heat transfer. After all, an overheating PC is a slow PC and that sucks. This is a chip worth building a powerful gaming PC around. And honestly, if you’re reading this copy, you already know what you’re looking at. You know this is a great deal.



More Intel processor deals