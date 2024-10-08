The best Prime Day deals under $25

Get the most for your money with the best ultra-low-priced items and deep discounts we could find.

By Brandt Ranj

Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days) is all about saving as much money as possible, which is what makes the best deals under $25 so special. This is all gear that’ll make your life a little easier, or just more fun, and won’t break the bank. (Of course, if you have a little more cash at your disposal, you can also check out our list of the best deals under $50 and best deals under $100.) Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. If you’d like to shop smart during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, you’ve come to the right place. Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.

Nomad ChargeKey USB C to USB C Keychain Charger $20 (Was $25)

Nomad’s ChargeKey USB C to USB C Keychain Charger is a practical, pocketable tech accessory that’s almost guaranteed to come in handy a couple of times per month. The tiny USB-C charging cable comes attached to a loupe you can slip onto your keyring, so you always have a cable handy when you need a charge. The cable connectors are magnetic and snap together, so the cord doesn’t get tangled in your pocket. This charging cable’s most impressive feature is that it supports charging at up to 60 Watts, so you can charge your portable devices at their maximum speeds.

Brandt Ranj

Staff Writer, Commerce

Brandt Ranj is a commerce reporter at Popular Science. He writes about the latest and greatest gadgets, from headphones and TVs to chargers and cables. He splits his time between New York City, Long Island, and Croatia, carting test gear around the U.S. and the globe.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

