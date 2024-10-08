The best Prime Day deals under $25

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon’s October Prime Day (aka Prime Big Deal Days) is all about saving as much money as possible, which is what makes the best deals under $25 so special. This is all gear that’ll make your life a little easier, or just more fun, and won’t break the bank. (Of course, if you have a little more cash at your disposal, you can also check out our list of the best deals under $50 and best deals under $100.) Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. If you’d like to shop smart during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, you’ve come to the right place. Prices are correct at time of posting but subject to change, so act fast.
Nomad ChargeKey USB C to USB C Keychain Charger $20 (Was $25)
Nomad’s ChargeKey USB C to USB C Keychain Charger is a practical, pocketable tech accessory that’s almost guaranteed to come in handy a couple of times per month. The tiny USB-C charging cable comes attached to a loupe you can slip onto your keyring, so you always have a cable handy when you need a charge. The cable connectors are magnetic and snap together, so the cord doesn’t get tangled in your pocket. This charging cable’s most impressive feature is that it supports charging at up to 60 Watts, so you can charge your portable devices at their maximum speeds.
The best Prime Day tech deals under $25
- Anker USB-C Car Charger, $7.99 (Was $13.99)
- Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand for Desk, $8.49 (Was $11.99)
- PNY 128GB Turbo Attaché 3 USB 3.0 Flash Drive (2-Pack), $15.99 (Was $21.99)
- iOttie Easy One Touch 6 Universal Car Mount, $17.95 (Was $26.95)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter, $18.99 (Was $25.99)
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card, $22.99 (Was $32.99)
The best Prime Day audio deals under $25
- Amazon Echo Pop, $17.99 (Was $39.99)
- JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds + Charging Case, $17.49 (Was $24.99)
- TOZO T10 (Classic Edition) Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $18.99 (Was $39.99)
- Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (Was $39.99)
- Soundcore Select 4 Go, $19.99 (Was $24.99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen), $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Amazon Echo Buds, $24.99 (Was $49.99)
The best Prime Day kitchen deals under $25
- KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener / Bottle Opener, $9.49 (Was $14.99)
- Amazon Basics Rectangular Baking Bread Loaf Pan (2-Pack), $10.69 (Was $13.49)
- Good Cook Classic Digital Thermometer, $10.99 (Was $13.17)
- OXO Good Grips Contoured Mess-Free Pepper Grinder, $14.99 (Was $17.95)
- Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, $16.99
- OXO Good Grips Vegetable Chopper, $17.47 (Was $22.99)
- USA Pan Bakeware Half Sheet Pan, $19.98 (Was $24.99)
- Utopia Kitchen Saute Fry Pan, $20.99 (Was $24.99)
The best Prime Day Tools deals under $25
- WORKPRO 12-in-1 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set, $15.29 (Was $17.99)
- Stud Finder Wall Scanner Detector, $19.16 (Was $36.99)
- CRAFTSMAN 11-Piece Socket Set, $19.98 (Was $24.98)
- CRAFTSMAN Ball Peen Hammer, $19.99 (Was $24.99)
The best Prime Day home deals under $25
- Sakugi Shoe Rack with Non-Woven Fabric, $9.99 (Was $19.99)
- Bedsure Queen Sheets Grey, $12.99 (Was $30.75)
- Bedsure Pillows Queen Size (Set of 2), $19.99 (Was $39.99)
The best Prime Day outdoor deals under $25
- Hydro Flask 21 oz. Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Cap, $19.75 (Was $34.95)
- BrüMate 10 oz. Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler, $19.99 (Was $24.99)
- Hydro Flask 40 oz. Travel Tumbler, $23.97 (Was $39.95)