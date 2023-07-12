We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Everybody could use a little additional screen space when working, so we’re pleased to see Arzopa’s Prime Day discounts. The company’s 2K portable display is one of the best we’ve tested. If you’d like to get more work done while you’re traveling or don’t have the desk space to keep a monitor on top of it at all times, this is an excellent deal on one of our favorite efficiency accessories.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

Arzopa’s Portable Monitor 2K has three things going for it: size, easy connectivity, and screen resolution. This ultra-thin 13.3-inch monitor easily slips into a backpack or desk drawer. We carried it around in a backpack on a couple of occasions during our tests and forgot it was there. The monitor’s magnetic kickstand cover took a few tries to fully understand, but did allow us to position the display at a comfortable angle once we did.

Connecting the monitor to our computer—a 13-inch MacBook Pro, also discounted at the moment—was easy because Arzopa’s display has two USB-C ports. A single cable was all it took to link the two, and the computer immediately recognized the monitor. We had no connectivity issues during our testing or afterward. Many 13-inch portable monitors have a resolution of 1080P (1920 x 1080 pixels), which is decent, but not as sharp as Arzopa’s 2K (2560 x 1600 pixels) screen. The additional resolution made text easier to read and images look clearer. It also provides more room for apps and windows. Given its performance, we’re very pleased to see Arzopa’s portable display for just $130—there’s even a $10 off coupon on Amazon at the time of this writing. If you’re thinking about upgrading your home office or work travel setup, you won’t want to miss this Prime Day deal.