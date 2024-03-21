We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’d all like to drop $3,500 on Apple’s lux Vision Pro VR headset, but we all have bills to pay and ill-advised midnight GrubHub orders to place. Luckily, you can still escape into VR for just $199 if you grab one of these Meta Quest 2 VR headsets during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.

This is Meta’s previous version mixed-reality headset. It has high-res displays, front-facing cameras, and advanced handheld remotes for precision movement in the VR world. At $200, it’s less than half the price of the $500 Meta Quest 3. It plays the most popular VR games and offers some productivity features in case you want to spend your workday with a headset strapped to your head.

Meta Quest 2 Bundles on-sale