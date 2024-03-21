Get a Meta Quest 2 VR headset for just $199 during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale—but act fast
You can escape into the world of VR without dropping tons of cash on a current-gen headset.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’d all like to drop $3,500 on Apple’s lux Vision Pro VR headset, but we all have bills to pay and ill-advised midnight GrubHub orders to place. Luckily, you can still escape into VR for just $199 if you grab one of these Meta Quest 2 VR headsets during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale.
Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB $199 (was $249)
Meta
This is Meta’s previous version mixed-reality headset. It has high-res displays, front-facing cameras, and advanced handheld remotes for precision movement in the VR world. At $200, it’s less than half the price of the $500 Meta Quest 3. It plays the most popular VR games and offers some productivity features in case you want to spend your workday with a headset strapped to your head.
Meta Quest 2 Bundles on-sale
- Quest 2 — Advanced All-in-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB with Elite Strap for Enhanced Support and Comfort in VR $223 (was $299)
- Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB with Carrying Case and Elite Strap $243 ($344)
- Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB with Carrying Case $218 (was $294)