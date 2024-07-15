Take $200 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air during early Prime Day deals

Apple’s 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops we reviewed this year, and you can get it for its lowest price ever on Amazon thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day sale. The ultra-light computer is extremely powerful thanks to Apple’s latest silicon, which is capable of handling intense tasks like 4K video editing with aplomb.

A big part of the MacBook Air’s appeal is its size. At 2.7 pounds, you’ll barely notice it in a backpack or messenger bag—one of many reasons the Air is always our best overall MacBook for college students. Its high-resolution 13.3-inch retina display ensures text, photos, and videos look ultra-clear, and its built-in speakers aren’t too shabby either. This model of the MacBook Air is equipped with 8GB of RAM (memory) and 256GB of storage. This is sufficient if you mostly stream videos and music and only keep a handful of large files downloaded onto your computer at a time. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new MacBook or would like to replace one that’s a little long in the tooth, snag these savings.