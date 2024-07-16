80+ of the best Prime Day sales under $50, according to our editors

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is a perfect time to save money on that shirt you want in every color or a TikTok-viral product you’ve had your eye on. Sometimes, however, you might not have too much cash to spend. Don’t fret! There are plenty of sales under $50, which means you can upgrade your YETI tumbler or join the Alexa gang with the new Amazon Echo Spot. Below are some of our favorites we’ve seen across the internet.
And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.
Acer Predator Cestus 315 Gaming Mouse with PixArt Sensor $27.99 (Was $49.99)
If you’re a #gamer, you know a good mouse is the difference between landing a combo and getting your butt kicked. Also, a sensitive mouse is important to getting the perfect cut if you work on music, audio, or video production. This wired mouse has eight buttons, meaning you don’t even have to touch your keyboard to take action. A PixArt 3325 sensor lets you adjust DPI up to 6,500 with saved settings for easy transitions. DPI up and down buttons let you cycle through your four favorite mouse sensitivities. A 1,000Hz polling rate communicates your mouse position to your PC every 1 millisecond, reducing lag from your hand movement to the on-screen mouse movement. It was tested to last 10 million clicks, meaning this sub-$50 investment will last you game after game.
More of the best Prime Day sales under $50:
- BrüMate Toddy XL $32 (Was $39.99)
- VIVA Nicola White Porcelain Japanese Style Tea Pot $43.20 (Was $54)
- Souper Cubes 1 Cup Silicone Freezer Molds With Lids $29.99 (Was $34.99)
- Bedsure Pillows Standard Size (Set of 2) $21.74 (Was $39.99)
- Bedsure Pillows King Size (Set of 2) $23.99 (Was $36.99)
- Bedsure Firm Pillows Queen Size (Set of 2) $29.95 (Was $39.99)
- Ostrichpillow Heated Neck Wrap $34 (Was $49)
- selfmade Corrective Experience Lightweight Jelly Cream $13.50 (Was $27)
- ACT+ ACRE Cold Processed Soft Curl Lotion for Defined Curls $26.60 (Was $38)
- Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials 8 Piece Makeup Brush Set $15.82 (Was $19.99)
- NuDerma Standard Handheld Skin Therapy Wand Machine w/Neon $46.87 (Was $69.95)
- NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer $27.97 (Was $39.95)
- Remington Shine Therapy 1 inch Hair Straightener Iron $23.34 (Was $29.99)
- Remington Shine Therapy 2 inch Hair Straightener Iron $26.94 (Was $34.99)
- Remington Pearl Pro Ceramic Flat Iron, Black $24.69 (Was $33.99)
- Remington Teardrop Barrel Curling Wand, for Textured Waves $16.59 (Was $22.97)
- REMINGTON SHINE THERAPY Curling Wand Infused with Argan Oil & Keratin $23.39 (Was $29.99)
- Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer with Ceramic + Ionic + Tourmaline Technology $19.87 (Was $21.99)
- or Face 15% Strength $7.99 (Was $9.99)
- InstaSkincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face (2 Oz) $7.99 (Was $9.49)
- InstaSkincare Vitamin C Serum for Face and Eyes with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E $23.99 (Was 29.99)
- InstaSkincare DOUBLE SIZED (2Oz) Retinol Serum for Face with Hyaluronic Acid $7.99 (Was $9.99)
- InstaSkincare Collagen Face Moisturizer with Airless Pump $11.99 (Was $13.49)
- L’Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil $36.80 (Was $46)
- L’Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream $39.20 (Was $49)
- L’OCCITANE Shea Butter Extra-Gentle Solid Soap $12 (Was $15)
- L’OCCITANE Shea Butter Hand Cream $10.40 (Was $13)
- Philips Norelco OneBlade Unisex Personal Body Groomer $23.99 (Was $29.99)
- Remington WDF5030A Smooth & Silky Electric Shaver for Women $33.17 (Was $41.99)
- InstaSkincare Collagen Peptides Powder (1 lb) $19.19 (Was $22.79)
- InstaSkincare Collagen Peptides Power (10 oz) $11.99 (Was $23.99)
- eufy Pet Water Fountain $29.99 (Was $45.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats Over 1.5 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FURminator Tub-Free Deshedding Foam Comb for Cats $10.19 (Was $11.99)
- Furminator DeShedding Grooming Wipes for Cats $9.34 (Was $10.99)
- Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter, 32 lbs. $19.43 (Was $32.39)
- Fresh Step Lightweight Clumping Cat Litter $18.45 (Was $32.39)
- Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter, Advanced $20.15 (Was $31.43)
- PETLIBRO Interactive Cat Toys for Indoor Cats $18.99 (Was $30.99)
- PETMAKER Cat Scratching Post $11.99 (Was $17.95)
- INABA Churu Broth for Cats $10.94 (Was $17.99)
- SunStyle Home Calming Cat and Dog Bed $16.49 (Was $32.99)
- Halo Adult Wet Cat Food $17.39 (Was $33.99)
- Furhaven 15.75″ Tall Playground for Indoor Cats $24.60 (Was $32.99)
- PetSafe Interior Cat Door $10.95 (Was $15.99)
- Made4Pets Cat Bed and House $19.99 (Was $39.99)
- Supet Cat Harness and Leash $6.99 (Was $13.99)
- Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Small Dogs $22.79 (Was $34.99)
- Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Medium Dogs $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Large Dogs $47.99 (Was $59.99)
- Bedsure Extra Large Orthopedic Dog Bed with Removable Washable Cover $31.99 (Was $44.99)
- Bedsure Dog Bed for Large Dogs $22.39 (Was $29.99)
- Bedsure Large Waterproof Blanket for Bed $40.79 (Was $52.99)
- Bedsure Waterproof Dog Blankets for Small Dogs $10.39 (Was $16.89)
- Bedsure Large Dog Crate Bed $29.74 (Was $39.99)
- Dremel 7350-PET 4V Pet & Dog Nail Grinder $34.77 (Was $43.48)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Small Dogs Upto 5 to 22 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Medium Dogs Up to 23 to 44 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Large Dogs Up to 45 to 88 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FRONTLINE Shield Flea & Tick Treatment for Large Dogs 41-80 lbs., Count of 3 $37.59 (Was $46.99)
- FRONTLINE Shield Flea & Tick Treatment for Large Dogs 41-80 lbs., Count of 6 $37.59 (Was $46.99)
- FRONTLINE Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for X-Large Dogs Up to 89 to 132 lbs., 3 Treatments $30.02 (Was $49.99)
- FURminator Rinse-Free deShedding Spray for Dogs, 8.5 oz $7 (Was $12.99)
- FURminator Curry Comb, Dog Comb with Rubber Teeth for Short and Medium Coats $6.96 (Was $8.49)
- Abba Patio 9FT Lyon Outdoor Patio Umbrella $37.16 (Was $69.99)
- acer 2.4GHz Flex Wireless Gaming Headset $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- Acer 4K@60Hz USB C Hub $17.49 (Was $29.99)
- Premier Protein Shake, Chocolate, 30g Protein 1g Sugar 24 Vitamins Minerals Nutrients to Support Immune Health, 11.5 fl oz (Pack of 12) $20 (was $29)
- Amazon Smart Plug | Works with Alexa $12.99 (was $24.99)