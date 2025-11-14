Walmart is blowing out Nanoleaf smart lighting cheaper than any other retailer during its early Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Black Friday is a great opportunity to spruce up your smart home without spending Property Brothers money. Right now, Walmart has just about every Nanoleaf smart lighting product on sale, including individual smart bulbs, outdoor lighting, and even cool ambient illumination designed to spruce up your streaming setup. These are all currently cheaper than they are on Amazon and you likely won’t find them cheaper, even if you wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday proper.
Editor’s Picks
Nanoleaf 4D – Screen Mirror Camera and Smart Addressable Gradient Lightstrip Kit for TVs and Monitors Up to 85" – $89.99See It
Light your TV like a high-end gaming setup without rebuilding your whole living room. Nanoleaf’s 4D kit uses a small camera to “watch” your screen and sync a gradient lightstrip behind your TV, so colors spill onto the wall in real time during movies, games, and sports. It makes a basic TV feel way more cinematic, and setup is still doable even if you’re not a regular Tim the Tool Man Taylor.
Nanoleaf Lines Smart RGBW LED Wall Lights – Smarter Kit (15 Pack) – $205.99
The modular Nanoleaf Lines click together into custom shapes, pump out 16 million colors, and can sync with music or your games for better immersion. A 15-pack is enough to create a legit statement piece over a desk or TV, so your whole setup looks like it belongs on a streaming channel.
Outdoor Lights
- Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Outdoor Smart String Lights, 98ft, 40 Bulbs, RGBICW, White & Color-Changing – $175.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights Smarter Kit 15m (49ft) – $99.99
- Nanoleaf Essentials Outdoor Smart String Lights Expansion Pack, 49ft, 20 Rgbicw LED Bulbs, Plug-In, White/Color – $89.99
Bulbs, Strips, Lamps
- Nanoleaf Essentials Matter WiFi A19 LED Smart Bulb (3pk) – $30.00
- Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart LED Light Strip, 16.4 ft, 1 Piece, Indoor Use – $30.00
- Nanoleaf 32″ PC Screen Mirror LED Lightstrip for Monitors (1 Piece Unit) – $38.00
- Nanoleaf LiteBrite LED Gradient RGB Pegboard & Table Light with 16M+ Colors – $38.00
- Nanoleaf Essentials Matter LED Rope Light, Multicolor Lightstrip, 5m (16.4ft), Indoor – $45.00
- Nanoleaf Essentials Matter HD Multicolor Lightstrip (16.4ft) – Smart RGBIC LED Strip with 300 LEDs – $53.99
- Nanoleaf Skylight Expansion Pack (1pk) – Smart LED Modular Color-Changing Ceiling Light – $62.99
- Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror Camera & Smart Lightstrip Kit for TVs and Monitors up to 65″ – $68.00
- Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Holiday String Lights – Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Smart RGB 300 LEDs (78.8 ft.) – $79.99
- Nanoleaf 4D – Screen Mirror Camera and Smart Addressable Gradient Lightstrip Kit for TV and Monitors Up to 85″ – $89.99
Wall Lights (Smart Decor)
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Expansion Pack – Smart LED Wall Light Panels – 3pk – $39.99
- Nanoleaf Lines 60 Degrees Expansion Pack – Smart LED Wall Light Lines – 3pk – $39.99
- Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Hexagons Expansion Pack, 3pk – LED Wall Panels, Modern Style – $39.99
- Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons Smarter Kit (5 Panels) – Modular Wall Light Panels for Indoor Use, Modern Home Decor Style – $75.00
- Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Mini Triangles Expansion Pack, 10pk – LED Wall Panels for Home, Modern Style – $79.99
- Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Expansion Pack – Smart LED Wall Light Panels – 10pk – $79.99
- Nanoleaf Blocks Combo S Smarter Kit, Indoor RGBW Wifi Wall Light Panels, 4pk – $112.00
- Nanoleaf Lines 60 Degrees Smarter Kit – Smart LED Wall Light Lines – 9pk – $143.99
- Nanoleaf Blocks Squares Smarter Kit (6pk) – Smart RGBW LED Wall Light Panels – Modern Modular Home Décor – $143.99
- Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons Smarter Kit – Smart Wall Light Panels – 7pk – $159.99
- Nanoleaf Blocks Combo XL Smarter Kit – Smart RGBW LED Wall Lights for Gaming & Modern Decor (9 Panels + 1 Shelf) – $179.99
- Nanoleaf Lines Smart RGBW LED Wall Lights – 16M Colors, Dimmable, 60° Design, Smarter Kit (15 Pack) – $205.99
2025 Holiday Gift Guide