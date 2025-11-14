Walmart is blowing out Nanoleaf smart lighting cheaper than any other retailer during its early Black Friday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is a great opportunity to spruce up your smart home without spending Property Brothers money. Right now, Walmart has just about every Nanoleaf smart lighting product on sale, including individual smart bulbs, outdoor lighting, and even cool ambient illumination designed to spruce up your streaming setup. These are all currently cheaper than they are on Amazon and you likely won’t find them cheaper, even if you wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday proper.

Nanoleaf 4D – Screen Mirror Camera and Smart Addressable Gradient Lightstrip Kit for TVs and Monitors Up to 85" – $89.99



Light your TV like a high-end gaming setup without rebuilding your whole living room. Nanoleaf’s 4D kit uses a small camera to “watch” your screen and sync a gradient lightstrip behind your TV, so colors spill onto the wall in real time during movies, games, and sports. It makes a basic TV feel way more cinematic, and setup is still doable even if you’re not a regular Tim the Tool Man Taylor.

Nanoleaf Lines Smart RGBW LED Wall Lights – Smarter Kit (15 Pack) – $205.99



The modular Nanoleaf Lines click together into custom shapes, pump out 16 million colors, and can sync with music or your games for better immersion. A 15-pack is enough to create a legit statement piece over a desk or TV, so your whole setup looks like it belongs on a streaming channel.

