Walmart is blowing out Nanoleaf smart lighting cheaper than any other retailer during its early Black Friday sale

Whether you want outdoor lighting, ambient illumination for your streaming setup, or just smart lightbulbs, Walmart has the Nanoleaf version on sale already.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is a great opportunity to spruce up your smart home without spending Property Brothers money. Right now, Walmart has just about every Nanoleaf smart lighting product on sale, including individual smart bulbs, outdoor lighting, and even cool ambient illumination designed to spruce up your streaming setup. These are all currently cheaper than they are on Amazon and you likely won’t find them cheaper, even if you wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday proper.

Editor’s Picks

Nanoleaf 4D – Screen Mirror Camera and Smart Addressable Gradient Lightstrip Kit for TVs and Monitors Up to 85" – $89.99

Nanoleaf TV lighting setup in a home with immersion on sale at Walmart
You’ll feel closer to Shrek than ever before.

Nanoleaf
See It


Light your TV like a high-end gaming setup without rebuilding your whole living room. Nanoleaf’s 4D kit uses a small camera to “watch” your screen and sync a gradient lightstrip behind your TV, so colors spill onto the wall in real time during movies, games, and sports. It makes a basic TV feel way more cinematic, and setup is still doable even if you’re not a regular Tim the Tool Man Taylor.

Nanoleaf Lines Smart RGBW LED Wall Lights – Smarter Kit (15 Pack) – $205.99

Nanoleaf lighting on sale at Walmart
Yes, you’ll have to replace your “hang in there,” cat poster, but it’s worth it.

Nanoleaf
See It


The modular Nanoleaf Lines click together into custom shapes, pump out 16 million colors, and can sync with music or your games for better immersion. A 15-pack is enough to create a legit statement piece over a desk or TV, so your whole setup looks like it belongs on a streaming channel.

Outdoor Lights

Bulbs, Strips, Lamps

Wall Lights (Smart Decor)

 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.