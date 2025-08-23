Soundcore Boom 3i by Anker is the rugged speaker your patio needs, and it’s $30 off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Labor Day is coming, a lot of kids are already back to school, and before you stash away your white pants for the season, it’s time to squeeze the most out of your patio. Whether you’re hosting one last summer barbecue or want to start transitioning to cozier, cooler nights, these outdoor gadget deals bring the sound, light, and vibe without the high price tag.

Soundcore Boom 3i by Anker, IP68 Waterproof & Dustproof Portable Speaker – $109.99 (was $139.99) Soundcore by Anker See It



If you think Anker is just about cables and chargers, surprise: the brand also makes seriously solid—and affordable—wireless speakers. The Soundcore Boom 3i floats, making it pool- and lake-friendly, while also withstanding those unpredictable summer thunderstorms. With 50W of punchy sound, deep bass and crisp highs, it’s got enough power to keep the music going well into the night. Plus, you’ll get 16 hours of playtime, app control and fun extras like Voice Amplifier mode and an Emergency Alarm—but using them depends entirely on what kind of relationship you want to have with your neighbors. And right now it’s 21% off, so you can save before your party goes off.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro Outdoor Projector with PowerBase Stand – $399.99 (was $499.99) XGIMI See It



The days might be shorter, but that just means more time for firing up a backyard movie. The MoGo 3 Pro makes it effortless, with Google TV and Netflix already built in—no dongles or cable wrangling required. The 450 ISO lumens and 1080p resolution keep the picture crisp up to 120 inches, and the 130° adjustable stand means you can set it down, point, and press play. Auto image alignment takes care of the rest, while the PowerBase Stand keeps it stable (and gives it up to 2.5 hours life away from an outlet). All you need is popcorn—and maybe a hoodie.

