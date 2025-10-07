Amazon is blowing out Logitech mice, keyboards, and accessories for clearance prices during Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You can have the sweetest custom PC build in the world, but it’s useless without a good mouse and keyboard. When it comes to PC accessories, Logitech has been one of our favorite manufacturers for decades. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has dropped Logi keyboards, mice, and other accessories to their lowest prices of the year. The deals even include essential streaming gear like cameras and lights. Grab these deals fast before they sell out.

Best Logitech Prime Day deals

Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac (Space Grey) — $84.99 (29 percent off)



This is the productivity mouse most people should buy. It tracks on glass, scrolls with surgical precision, and its customizable buttons let you map time-saving shortcuts for apps like Photoshop, Premiere, and Excel. Battery life goes for weeks and it charges via USB-C, so one cable handles your MacBook and mouse.

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam (1080p/30) — $54.99 (21 percent off)

A proven, plug-and-play upgrade over any laptop cam. You get sharp Full HD video, solid mics, and automatic light correction that keeps faces from blowing out or turning muddy. If you hop between Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet, this is the dependable pick that “just works.”

Blue Yeti USB Microphone (Silver) — $99.99 (29 percent off)

Still the starter mic to beat for podcasts, streams, and voiceovers. Four pickup patterns cover solo voice to two-person interviews, onboard gain/mute keeps levels tidy, and setup is as simple as USB. Pair it with an inexpensive boom arm and your audio jumps from “webcam” to “broadcast.”

