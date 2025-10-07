Amazon is blowing out Logitech mice, keyboards, and accessories for clearance prices during Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You can have the sweetest custom PC build in the world, but it’s useless without a good mouse and keyboard. When it comes to PC accessories, Logitech has been one of our favorite manufacturers for decades. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has dropped Logi keyboards, mice, and other accessories to their lowest prices of the year. The deals even include essential streaming gear like cameras and lights. Grab these deals fast before they sell out.
Best Logitech Prime Day deals
Editor’s Picks
Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac (Space Grey) — $84.99 (29 percent off)
This is the productivity mouse most people should buy. It tracks on glass, scrolls with surgical precision, and its customizable buttons let you map time-saving shortcuts for apps like Photoshop, Premiere, and Excel. Battery life goes for weeks and it charges via USB-C, so one cable handles your MacBook and mouse.
Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam (1080p/30) — $54.99 (21 percent off)
A proven, plug-and-play upgrade over any laptop cam. You get sharp Full HD video, solid mics, and automatic light correction that keeps faces from blowing out or turning muddy. If you hop between Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet, this is the dependable pick that “just works.”
Blue Yeti USB Microphone (Silver) — $99.99 (29 percent off)
Still the starter mic to beat for podcasts, streams, and voiceovers. Four pickup patterns cover solo voice to two-person interviews, onboard gain/mute keeps levels tidy, and setup is as simple as USB. Pair it with an inexpensive boom arm and your audio jumps from “webcam” to “broadcast.”
Productivity keyboards (MX Keys, ERGO, Signature)
- Logitech ERGO K860 ergonomic keyboard (split, wrist rest) $109.99 (27 percent off)
- Logitech MX Keys Mini (Graphite) $84.99 (15 percent off)
- Logitech MX Keys Mini (Pale Gray) $84.99 (15 percent off)
- Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac (Space Grey) $84.99 (15 percent off)
- Logitech MX Keys S for Mac (Space Grey) $92.99 (28 percent off)
- Logitech MX Keys S for Mac (Pale Grey) $92.99 (28 percent off)
- Logitech MX Keys S (Rose) $84.99 (15 percent off)
- Logitech Signature Slim K950 (Off-White) $74.99 (17 percent off)
Compact & colorful keyboards (Pebble, POP, ICON)
- Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s (Tonal Graphite) $29.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s (Tonal White) $29.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s (Tonal Rose) $29.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech POP Keys mechanical keyboard (Cosmos) $79.99 (20 percent off)
- Logitech POP Keys mechanical keyboard (Mist) $79.99 (20 percent off)
- Logitech POP ICON Keys (Lilac/Off-White) $39.99 (20 percent off)
- Logitech POP ICON Keys (Graphite/Green) $39.99 (20 percent off)
- Logitech POP ICON Keys (Rose/Off-White) $39.99 (20 percent off)
- Logitech POP ICON Keys (Off-White/Orange) $39.99 (20 percent off)
Keyboard & mouse combos (MK & Pebble)
- Logitech MK270 wireless combo (Black) $19.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech MK270 wireless combo (Rose) $19.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech MK270 wireless combo (White) $19.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech MK335 quiet wireless combo $28.99 (28 percent off)
- Logitech MK540 Advanced wireless combo $39.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech MK850 Performance wireless combo $74.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech Pebble 2 Combo for Mac (Tonal Blue) $49.99 (16 percent off)
- Logitech Pebble 2 Combo for Mac (Tonal Graphite) $49.99 (16 percent off)
Webcams & conferencing
- Logitech C920x HD Pro webcam (1080p/30) $54.99 (21 percent off)
- Logitech C922x HD Pro webcam (1080p/60) $74.99 (38 percent off)
- Logitech Brio 101 webcam (Black) $24.99 (38 percent off)
- Logitech Brio 100 webcam (Off-White) $24.99 (38 percent off)
- Logitech H390 wired USB headset $20.99 (16 percent off)
Productivity & creative mice (MX, Triathlon, Marathon)
- Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac (Space Grey) $84.99 (29 percent off)
- Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac (Pale Grey) $84.99 (29 percent off)
- Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition (Graphite) $59.49 (15 percent off)
- Logitech M720 Triathlon mouse $33.99 (24 percent off)
- Logitech M705 Marathon mouse $29.49 (26 percent off)
- Logitech M510 wireless mouse (Graphite) $19.99 (29 percent off)
Budget & everyday mice (under $20, quiet, colorful)
- Logitech Signature M550 L (Black) $19.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech Signature M550 (S/M hands) $19.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech Signature M650 L (Black, right-handed) $29.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech Signature M650 (S/M hands, Black) $29.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech M196 Bluetooth mouse (Graphite) $9.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech M196 Bluetooth mouse (Rose) $9.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech M240 Silent Bluetooth mouse (Rose) $17.99 (22 percent off)
- Logitech M317 wireless mouse (Red) $14.99 (35 percent off)
- Logitech M170 wireless mouse (Black) $9.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech M170 wireless mouse (Blue) $9.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech M340 wireless mouse — Limited Edition (Floral Leaves) $14.99 (35 percent off)
- Logitech M340 wireless mouse — Limited Edition (Tropical Sunrise) $14.99 (35 percent off)
iPad & tablet accessories (keyboard cases & stylus)
- Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Air 11-inch (M2/M3 & Air 4/5) $169.99 (15 percent off)
- Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) $219.99 (15 percent off)
- Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) $189.99 (17 percent off)
- Logitech Flip Folio keyboard case (iPad Pro/Air 11-inch) $134.99 (16 percent off)
- Logitech Crayon (USB-C) digital pencil $49.99 (29 percent off)
- Logitech Keys-to-GO 2 portable keyboard (Graphite) $59.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech Keys-to-GO 2 for iPad (Pale Grey) $59.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech Keys-to-GO 2 compact tablet keyboard (Pale Grey) $59.99 (25 percent off)
Presenters & work-from-home extras
- Logitech Spotlight presentation remote (Black) $84.99 (35 percent off)
- Logitech Spotlight presentation remote (Gold) $84.99 (29 percent off)
- Logitech Wireless Presenter R500s (laser pointer) $33.99 (24 percent off)
- Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk Kit (Bohemian Blush) $149.99 (17 percent off)
- Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk Kit (Classic Chic Green/Black) $149.99 (17 percent off)
- Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk Kit (Nordic Calm Tan/Purple) $149.99 (17 percent off)
Creator gear (mics, lights, streaming)
- Blue Yeti USB microphone (Silver) $99.99 (29 percent off)
- Logitech G Yeti GX dynamic RGB mic (Black) $129.99 (24 percent off)
- Logitech G Yeti GX dynamic RGB mic (White) $129.99 (24 percent off)
- Blue Radius III shockmount for Yeti/Yeti Pro $29.99 (40 percent off)
- Logitech G Litra Beam LED key light $89.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech G Litra Beam LX dual-sided RGB light $129.99 (19 percent off)
- Mevo Start wireless live-streaming camera $379.99 (16 percent off)
Logitech G — gaming headsets
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED wireless headset $39.99 (50 percent off)
- Logitech G Pro X SE wired headset $69.99 (30 percent off)
- Logitech G335 wired headset (Black) $49.99 (44 percent off)
- Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED wireless headset (Lilac) $104.99 (30 percent off)
- Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED wireless headset (Blue) $104.99 (30 percent off)
- Astro A50 wireless headset + base (Omni-Platform) $249.99 (17 percent off)
- Astro A50 X wireless headset + base (HDMI 2.1) $329.99 (18 percent off)
Logitech G — gaming keyboards
- Logitech G413 SE full-size mechanical keyboard $59.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech G515 TKL Lightspeed low-profile (Wireless, Linear/Red) $119.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech G515 TKL Lightspeed (White, Linear) $119.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech G515 TKL Lightspeed (White, Tactile/Brown) $119.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech G515 TKL wired low-profile (Tactile/Brown) $89.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech G715 wireless mechanical (GX Red) $169.99 (23 percent off)
- Logitech G Pro mechanical (Tenkeyless) $89.99 (25 percent off)
- Logitech G PRO X TKL Lightspeed wireless (GX Red) $159.99 (27 percent off)
- Logitech G PRO X 60 Lightspeed (Black, 60%) $139.99 (22 percent off)
- Logitech G PRO X 60 Lightspeed (White, 60%) $139.99 (22 percent off)
Logitech G — gaming mice
- Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED (Lilac) $29.99 (40 percent off)
- Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED (Blue) $29.99 (40 percent off)
- Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED $59.99 (40 percent off)
- Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED $99.99 (29 percent off)
- Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED (Black) $59.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED (White) $59.99 (33 percent off)
- Logitech G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED (Black) $109.99 (27 percent off)
- Logitech G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED (White) $109.99 (27 percent off)
- Logitech G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED (Magenta) $109.99 (27 percent off)
Logitech G — flight & sim gear
- Logitech G PRO Flight Yoke System $149.99 (17 percent off)
- Logitech G Pro Flight Rudder Pedals $149.99 (17 percent off)
- Logitech G USB Pro Flight Instrument Panel $129.99 (28 percent off)
- Logitech G Saitek X52 Pro flight control system $159.99 (30 percent off)
- Logitech G Farm Simulator Heavy Equipment Bundle (2nd Gen) $229.99 (30 percent off)
- Logitech G RS Shifter & Handbrake (for RS & PRO Series) $139.99 (18 percent off)
