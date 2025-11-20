Amazon just dropped its best Black Friday deals on Kindles including the Paperwhite and Scribe

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon just launched its Black Friday Kindle eReader deals, with every single model in the lineup seeing significant discounts. These are the lowest prices we’ll see all year, making now the perfect time to upgrade your e-reader or pick up a gift for the book lover in your life. This is the official start of Amazon’s Black Friday sales, so don’t wait because they likely won’t get any cheaper this year or even early next year.

The new Paperwhite represents the sweet spot of the Kindle lineup. Now with a larger 7-inch glare-free display and Amazon’s fastest page-turn technology to date, it’s the model we recommend for most readers. The 16GB storage holds approximately 6,000 books—enough for even the most voracious reader’s library. With weeks of battery life on a single charge (based on 30 minutes of reading per day), you won’t need to pack a charger for most trips. The adjustable warm light lets you read comfortably day or night without eye strain, and the IPX8 waterproof rating means you can read worry-free by the pool or in the bath.

Amazon’s most advanced e-reader just dropped to its lowest price ever with a massive $140 discount. With its 10.2-inch display that matches the best tablets for reading, you can annotate directly on PDFs and ebooks, take handwritten notes that sync across devices, and even get AI-powered summaries of your notebooks. The included Premium Pen features an eraser and shortcut button for seamless navigation. At 32GB, you’ll have room for thousands of books plus all your notes and documents. It’s the priciest Kindle, but this 33 percent discount makes it more accessible than ever.

The standard Kindle at $79.99 makes our list of best tech gifts under $100, while the premium models are perfect additions to any gift guide for book lovers. These deals are live now through December 1st, with the deepest discounts we’ve seen all year on Amazon’s e-reader lineup.