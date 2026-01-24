Amazon just dropped this $300 Ninja indoor grill/air fryer down to $150 on clearance

This one handy Ninja appliance air fries, roasts, bakes, and even dehydrates. It's half-off right now for a limited time at Amazon.

By Stan Horaczek

Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill
You can cook just about anything in there. Ninja

A big chunk of the country is stuck inside thanks to winter weather so bad it’s making trees explode. While grilling outside is out of the question, you could be grilling inside if you had the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry (DG551). It’s down to $149.99 right now at Amazon—a clean 50 percent off its usual $299.99.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry (DG551) $149.99 (50% off)

Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill
Grilling isn’t just for the warm months.

Ninja
True kitchen people love a multitasker. With this single appliance, you can cook high-heat, grill-style food indoors, then instantly pivot to air-frying sides. It’s also built for cooking without babysitting. The probe makes it useful when you’re trying to nail doneness without hovering over the kitchen like it’s a science experiment.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.