Amazon just dropped this $300 Ninja indoor grill/air fryer down to $150 on clearance

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A big chunk of the country is stuck inside thanks to winter weather so bad it’s making trees explode. While grilling outside is out of the question, you could be grilling inside if you had the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry (DG551). It’s down to $149.99 right now at Amazon—a clean 50 percent off its usual $299.99.

True kitchen people love a multitasker. With this single appliance, you can cook high-heat, grill-style food indoors, then instantly pivot to air-frying sides. It’s also built for cooking without babysitting. The probe makes it useful when you’re trying to nail doneness without hovering over the kitchen like it’s a science experiment.

More Ninja deals to pair with it

If you’re already upgrading your countertop arsenal, here are a few other Ninja discounts worth stacking underneath the main deal.

More cooking appliances

Blenders and juicers

Frozen drinks

Cookware and knives