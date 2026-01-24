Amazon just dropped this $300 Ninja indoor grill/air fryer down to $150 on clearance

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
A big chunk of the country is stuck inside thanks to winter weather so bad it’s making trees explode. While grilling outside is out of the question, you could be grilling inside if you had the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry (DG551). It’s down to $149.99 right now at Amazon—a clean 50 percent off its usual $299.99.
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry (DG551) $149.99 (50% off)See It
True kitchen people love a multitasker. With this single appliance, you can cook high-heat, grill-style food indoors, then instantly pivot to air-frying sides. It’s also built for cooking without babysitting. The probe makes it useful when you’re trying to nail doneness without hovering over the kitchen like it’s a science experiment.
More Ninja deals to pair with it
If you’re already upgrading your countertop arsenal, here are a few other Ninja discounts worth stacking underneath the main deal.
More cooking appliances
- Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor (DCT451) $299.99 (30% off)
- Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO 8.5-qt Multi-Cooker (MC1001) $109.99 (35% off)
- Ninja Foodi Everyday PossibleCooker Pro 6.5-qt (MC1101) $99.99 (23% off)
- Ninja XL Single Basket Air Fryer 5.5-qt (AF150AMZ) $99.99 (44% off)
- Ninja Crispi Pro 6-in-1 Glass Air Fryer (AS101LG) $249.99 (11% off)
Blenders and juicers
- Ninja Professional Blender 2.0 1200W (BR201AMZ) $89.99 (18% off)
- Ninja Compact Kitchen System 1200W (AMZ493BRN) $129.99 (28% off)
- Ninja BlendBOSS Personal Smoothie Blender + Tumbler (DB301CYBRN) $99.99 (29% off)
- Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer, 2nd Gen (JC151SL) $129.99 (13% off)
- Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer, 2nd Gen (JC151NV) $129.99 (13% off)
Frozen drinks
- Ninja SLUSHi Max XXL Smart Frozen Drink Maker (FS605) $349.99 (30% off)
- Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker (FS301OR) $269.99 (27% off)
Cookware and knives
- Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System, 17-Piece (K32017) $299.99 (25% off)
- Ninja EverClad Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 7-Piece (C99007) $169.99 (15% off)
- Ninja Ceramic Pro Cookware Set, 10-Piece (CW39010MM) $249.99 (17% off)
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New