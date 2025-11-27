🛍️ The 52 best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop right now (updating) 🛍️

Enjoy that good drive-thru ice minus the drive with $250 off the GE Profile Opal nugget ice machine for Black Friday

One of the best things about Sonic is that crunchable ice, but one of the worst things is having to go get it. Now you can chew without the drive-thru with Amazon's deal on the Opal 2.0 XL Countertop Nugget Ice Maker.

By Tony Ware

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s Thanksgiving, and you have regrets. No, not because you burnt the turkey, or couldn’t get your favorite pie, or are worried a relative will go on a rant. It’s because you don’t have the good ice … that crisp, chewable nugget ice that makes a trip through Sonic Drive-In or Chick-fil-A so satisfying. But you could have it every day at home if you invest in a GE Profile nugget ice maker, which is almost 40% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up at this link.

Profile GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL Countertop Nugget Ice Maker — Only $399 (was $649)

A black Profile GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL countertop nugget ice maker on a dark blue Amazon Black Friday 2025 background

GE
ON SALE NOW
See It

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL cranks out up to 38 pounds of glorious crunchable nugget ice per day, with the first batch ready in under 10 minutes. No hookups are required; there’s a detachable water tank on the side of the machine. Once you’ve connected it to your home Wi-Fi network, you can engage all of the icemaker’s controls and even schedule it to turn on at a specific time through the Opal Profile app on iOS and Android. You also have the option to hook it up to Alexa or Google Assistant to operate it totally hands-free.

If you buy the GE Profile Opal now, while it’s discounted by $250, you’ll be ready to host or just unwind for the rest of the holidays and beyond. Black is pictured, but maybe you’d prefer it in Stainless Steel or Moonstone Blue. Not a problem—the sale includes different finishes, same refreshing end result.

More of the best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals

 
PopSci Holiday Gift Guide

2025 Holiday Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Tony Ware Avatar

Tony Ware

Editor, Gear & Commerce

Tony Ware is the Managing Editor, Gear & Commerce for PopSci.com. He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.