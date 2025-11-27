Enjoy that good drive-thru ice minus the drive with $250 off the GE Profile Opal nugget ice machine for Black Friday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It’s Thanksgiving, and you have regrets. No, not because you burnt the turkey, or couldn’t get your favorite pie, or are worried a relative will go on a rant. It’s because you don’t have the good ice … that crisp, chewable nugget ice that makes a trip through Sonic Drive-In or Chick-fil-A so satisfying. But you could have it every day at home if you invest in a GE Profile nugget ice maker, which is almost 40% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up at this link.

Profile GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL Countertop Nugget Ice Maker — Only $399 (was $649) GE ON SALE NOW See It

The GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL cranks out up to 38 pounds of glorious crunchable nugget ice per day, with the first batch ready in under 10 minutes. No hookups are required; there’s a detachable water tank on the side of the machine. Once you’ve connected it to your home Wi-Fi network, you can engage all of the icemaker’s controls and even schedule it to turn on at a specific time through the Opal Profile app on iOS and Android. You also have the option to hook it up to Alexa or Google Assistant to operate it totally hands-free.

If you buy the GE Profile Opal now, while it’s discounted by $250, you’ll be ready to host or just unwind for the rest of the holidays and beyond. Black is pictured, but maybe you’d prefer it in Stainless Steel or Moonstone Blue. Not a problem—the sale includes different finishes, same refreshing end result.

More of the best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals