Amazon is blowing out Ninja air fryers, blenders, indoor grills, and other kitchen essentials during its Prime Day sale

By Stan Horaczek

Restaurant prices have ballooned in recent years, which makes eating at home a lot more practical. It’s even more appealing if you have clever kitchen appliances to make your cooking as good as anything you’ll find on Door Dash. Right now, Amazon is blowing out Ninja kitchen appliances for their lowest prices of the year. Invest in your kitchen now and enjoy the rewards when you’re chowing down on perfectly cooked chicken tenders that would have cost you five times as much if you had them delivered.

Ninja Foodi DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer (DZ550) $179.99 (28 percent off)

Just imagine the smell of chicken fingers and tater tots wafting out of there.

Two independent 5-quart baskets let you air fry two foods at once and finish them together, so the fries and wings land on the table hot at the same time. The built-in thermometer helps nail doneness without guesswork, and Smart Finish/Match Cook modes keep things simple for weeknight dinners.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Oven (DT251) $249.99 (24 percent off)
This countertop workhorse bakes, roasts, toasts, dehydrates, and air fries in one roomy chamber. True Surround Convection and a built-in thermometer help deliver even results, and the tray capacity makes it easy to batch cook or meal prep without heating the whole kitchen.

Ninja Foodi Power Blender System (SS401) $149.99 (42.31 percent off)
With 1600-watt power and six functions, this system handles smoothies, bowls, nut butters, and dough. The 72-ounce pitcher plus to-go cups cover big batches and single serves, and Auto-iQ programs take the guesswork out of texture.

Air fryers & toaster ovens

Blenders & food processors

Personal blenders (Blast series)

Coffee & espresso

Grills & outdoor cooking

Specialty electrics & extras

Cookware

Cutlery

Coolers & backpack coolers (FrostVault)

Misc. kitchen deals

 
