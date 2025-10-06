Amazon is blowing out Ninja air fryers, blenders, indoor grills, and other kitchen essentials during its Prime Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Restaurant prices have ballooned in recent years, which makes eating at home a lot more practical. It’s even more appealing if you have clever kitchen appliances to make your cooking as good as anything you’ll find on Door Dash. Right now, Amazon is blowing out Ninja kitchen appliances for their lowest prices of the year. Invest in your kitchen now and enjoy the rewards when you’re chowing down on perfectly cooked chicken tenders that would have cost you five times as much if you had them delivered.
Editor’s Picks
Ninja Foodi DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer (DZ550) $179.99 (28 percent off)See It
Two independent 5-quart baskets let you air fry two foods at once and finish them together, so the fries and wings land on the table hot at the same time. The built-in thermometer helps nail doneness without guesswork, and Smart Finish/Match Cook modes keep things simple for weeknight dinners.
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Oven (DT251) $249.99 (24 percent off)
This countertop workhorse bakes, roasts, toasts, dehydrates, and air fries in one roomy chamber. True Surround Convection and a built-in thermometer help deliver even results, and the tray capacity makes it easy to batch cook or meal prep without heating the whole kitchen.
Ninja Foodi Power Blender System (SS401) $149.99 (42.31 percent off)
With 1600-watt power and six functions, this system handles smoothies, bowls, nut butters, and dough. The 72-ounce pitcher plus to-go cups cover big batches and single serves, and Auto-iQ programs take the guesswork out of texture.
Air fryers & toaster ovens
- Ninja Foodi DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer (DZ550) $179.99 (28 percent off)
- Ninja Air Fryer 4-qt (AF101) $79.99 (33.34 percent off)
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL 6.5-qt (AF181) $119.98 (33.34 percent off)
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL 6.5-qt, 7-in-1 (AF182) $129.99 (31.58 percent off)
- Ninja Air Fryer 5-qt Pro (AF141) $89.99 (30.77 percent off)
- Ninja Air Fryer 5-qt (AF142) $89.99 (35.72 percent off)
- Ninja XL Single-Basket Air Fryer 5.5-qt (AF150) $129.99 (27.78 percent off)
- Ninja 6-in-1 Dual-basket Air Fryer (DZ302) $159.99 (30.44 percent off)
- Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Oven (DT201) $229.99 (30.30 percent off)
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Oven (DT251) $249.99 (24.24 percent off)
- Ninja Prestige Smart XL Countertop Oven (DT501) $199.99 (42.86 percent off)
- Ninja SP351 13-in-1 Toaster Oven/Air Fryer $199.99 (39.40 percent off)
- Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven (SP101) $139.99 (36.37 percent off)
- Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven (DCT451) $229.99 (39.47 percent off)
- Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fry Toaster Oven (DCT601) $249.99 (34.21 percent off)
- Ninja Double Stack XL + Pro Cook System (DCT651) $279.97 (30.01 percent off)
Blenders & food processors
- Ninja Foodi Power Blender System (SS401) $149.99 (42.31 percent off)
- Ninja SS351 Blender & Food Processor Combo $159.99 (20 percent off)
- Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender $99.99 (16.67 percent off)
- Ninja Professional Blender 1000 (BL610) $88.99 (19.09 percent off)
- Ninja BL660 Professional + To-Go Cups $99.99 (16.67 percent off)
- Ninja TB201 Detect Power Blender Pro $124.99 (16.67 percent off)
- Ninja NF701 Professional XL Food Processor $139.99 (17.65 percent off)
- Ninja NF705BRN Professional XL Food Processor (storage box) $149.99 (31.82 percent off)
- Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO $118.95 (15.03 percent off)
- Ninja Compact Kitchen System (AMZ493BRN) $129.99 (27.78 percent off)
Personal blenders (Blast series)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Tinted Aqua (BC151AQ) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Black (BC151BK) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Denim Blue (BC151NV) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Cranberry Red (BC151CR) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Forest Green (BC151EM) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Passion Fruit (BC151PR) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – White (BC151WH) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Denim Blue (BC151ND) $49.97 (28.60 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Metallic Blue (BC151BM) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Metallic Cherry (BC151RD) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Tinted Pink (BC151PK) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Lavender (BC151ML) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Lemon Meringue (BC151LB) $49.99 (28.58 percent off)
- Ninja Blast Portable Blender – Vanilla Bean (BC151VB) $39.99 (42.86 percent off)
Coffee & espresso
- Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso & Drip (ES601) $499.94 (16.68 percent off)
- Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso (ES601GM) $499.99 (16.67 percent off)
- Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer $69.99 (22.22 percent off)
- Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee Maker (CFP307) $169.99 (29.17 percent off)
- Ninja Pod & Grounds Specialty XL Single-Serve (PB055) $104.99 (25 percent off)
- Ninja Pod & Grounds Specialty XL – Denim Blue (PB055ABL) $104.99 (25 percent off)
- Ninja Pods & Grounds Single-Serve (PB041ST) $84.99 (15 percent off)
- Ninja Pods & Grounds Single-Serve – Navy (PB041NV) $84.99 (15 percent off)
- Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker Pro (DCM201CP) $99.99 (16.67 percent off)
Grills & outdoor cooking
- Ninja Woodfire Pro XL Grill & Smoker (OG850) $299.99 (25 percent off)
- Ninja Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill (OG751) $299.99 (25 percent off)
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill (FG551) $189.99 (32.14 percent off)
- Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill (AG301) $168.99 (23.18 percent off)
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill (EG201) $179.99 (18.18 percent off)
- Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven (MO201) $199.99 (33.33 percent off)
Specialty electrics & extras
- Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Machine (FS301, Black) $299.99 (14.29 percent off)
- Ninja SLUSHi Professional – Teal/Gold (FS301TG) $299.99 (18.92 percent off)
- Ninja SLUSHi Professional – Orange Mango (FS301OR) $299.99 (18.92 percent off)
- Ninja NeverStick Belgian Waffle Maker (BW1001) $79.99 (20 percent off)
Cookware
- Ninja NeverStick Professional 16-Piece Set (C39900) $349.99 (41.67 percent off)
- Ninja EverClad Stainless 7-Piece Set (C99007) $179.99 (10 percent off)
- Ninja Extended Life Ceramic 9-Piece Set (CW99009) $199.99 (16.67 percent off)
- Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Set (C53300) $129.99 (27.78 percent off)
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 11-Piece – British Racing Green (CW39011GN) $299.99 (16.67 percent off)
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 7-Piece – Midnight Blue (CW39007MM) $199.99 (16.67 percent off)
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 7-Piece – Black (CW39007BK) $199.99 (16.67 percent off)
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 7-Piece – British Racing Green (CW39007GN) $199.99 (16.67 percent off)
- Ninja Ceramic Cookware 11-Piece – Navy (CW49011) $169.99 (22.38 percent off)
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 14-Piece – Midnight Blue (CW39014MM) $319.99 (33.33 percent off)
Cutlery
- Ninja Foodi NeverDull 12-Piece Knife System (K32012) $179.99 (39.80 percent off)
- Ninja NeverDull 14-Piece Knife Block (K32014) $229.99 (36.11 percent off)
- Ninja NeverDull 17-Piece Knife System (K32017) $249.99 (37.50 percent off)
- Ninja NeverDull 15-Piece Wood Series (K52015) $249.99 (40.48 percent off)
- Ninja NeverDull 14-Piece – Stainless/Black (K62014) $259.99 (35 percent off)
Coolers & backpack coolers (FrostVault)
- Ninja FrostVault 50-qt Hard Cooler – Slate Gray (FB151GY) $174.95 (30.02 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 50-qt – Lakeshore Blue (FB151BL) $174.95 (30.02 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 50-qt – Cloud White (FB151WH) $174.95 (30.02 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 30-qt – Lakeshore Blue (FB131BL) $142.49 (28.75 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 30-qt – Cloud White (FB131WH) $142.49 (28.75 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 30-qt Wheeled – Lakeshore Blue (FB230BL) $218.95 (21.80 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 30-qt Wheeled – Charcoal Gray (FB230CG) $218.95 (21.80 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 30-qt Wheeled – Slate Gray (FB230GY) $218.95 (21.80 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 30-qt Wheeled – Birch Beige (FB230CS) $218.95 (21.80 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 45-qt Wheeled – Slate Gray (FB245GY) $237.95 (20.68 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 45-qt Wheeled – Birch Beige (FB245CS) $237.95 (20.68 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 45-qt Wheeled – Cloud White (FB245WH) $237.95 (20.68 percent off)
- Ninja FrostVault 45-qt Wheeled – Gray (FB245CG) $237.95 (20.68 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 24-Can Backpack Cooler – Charcoal (FF124CG) $142.49 (28.75 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 24-Can Backpack Cooler – Lakeshore Blue (FF124NV) $142.49 (28.75 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 24-Can Backpack Cooler – Petal Pink (FF124PK) $142.49 (28.75 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 24-Can Backpack Cooler – Cactus Green (FF124AQ) $142.49 (28.75 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 24-Can Backpack Cooler – Birch Beige (FF124CS) $142.49 (28.75 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 24-Can Backpack Cooler – Canyon Red (FF124MR) $142.49 (28.75 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 36-Can Backpack Cooler – Charcoal (FF136CG) $189.95 (24.02 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 36-Can Backpack Cooler – Birch Beige (FF136CS) $189.95 (24.02 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 36-Can Backpack Cooler – Canyon Red (FF136MR) $189.95 (24.02 percent off)
- FrostVault Go 36-Can – Petal Pink (FF136PK) $189.95 (24.02 percent off)
Misc. kitchen deals
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill (DG551) $219.94 (26.68 percent off)
