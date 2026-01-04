Amazon just dropped Dreo fans, air purifiers, and space heaters to clearance prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Winter has a way of turning your home into a collection of microclimates: the bedroom is dry, the office is freezing, and the living room is somehow both dry and drafty. These discounts on Dreo heaters, humidifiers, and fans are an easy way to make your space feel a lot more livable without messing with your HVAC.

Editor’s picks

If your home office chills out faster than you do, this whole-room heater is built to spread warmth instead of blasting one narrow hot spot. The 3D oscillation helps move heat around, so you can feel it at your desk and on the couch without babysitting the unit. It’s $89.99 (10% off).

Dry winter air is rough on skin, sinuses, and houseplants. An evaporative humidifier can help without the white dust some ultrasonic models leave behind, and the 10-liter tank means you can go longer between refills (especially handy if you run it overnight). It’s $143.99 (10% off).

Airflow is useful year-round. A tower fan like this can even out hot and cold pockets in a room, make a heater feel more effective, or keep you from sleeping in a stuffy cave. It also oscillates wide and pushes air fast for its footprint. It’s $59.97 (25% off).

All the deals

