Amazon just dropped Dreo fans, air purifiers, and space heaters to clearance prices

Make your 2026 resolution to improve the air quality in your home with these discounted devices from Dreo.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Dreo air purifiers, space heaters, and fans on sale at Amazon
Dreo

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Winter has a way of turning your home into a collection of microclimates: the bedroom is dry, the office is freezing, and the living room is somehow both dry and drafty. These discounts on Dreo heaters, humidifiers, and fans are an easy way to make your space feel a lot more livable without messing with your HVAC.

Editor’s picks

Dreo Whole Room Heater 714, 3D Oscillating Heating $89

Dreo whole Room Heater 714
This powerful little heater can warm up a surprisingly large space.

Dreo
See It

If your home office chills out faster than you do, this whole-room heater is built to spread warmth instead of blasting one narrow hot spot. The 3D oscillation helps move heat around, so you can feel it at your desk and on the couch without babysitting the unit. It’s $89.99 (10% off).

DREO Smart Evaporative Humidifier, 10L (HHM774S) $144

Dreo smart evaporative humidifier
Combat the dry winter air.

Dreo
See It

Dry winter air is rough on skin, sinuses, and houseplants. An evaporative humidifier can help without the white dust some ultrasonic models leave behind, and the 10-liter tank means you can go longer between refills (especially handy if you run it overnight). It’s $143.99 (10% off).

Dreo Tower Fan Nomad One (DR-HTF007), 25ft/s, 90° Oscillation $60

Dreo Tower Fan Nomad One
Some of us need a fan to sleep, even in the winter.

Dreo
See It

Airflow is useful year-round. A tower fan like this can even out hot and cold pockets in a room, make a heater feel more effective, or keep you from sleeping in a stuffy cave. It also oscillates wide and pushes air fast for its footprint. It’s $59.97 (25% off).

All the deals

Space heaters

Humidifiers

Fans

Ceiling fans

Kitchen gadgets

 
Outdoor gift guide content widget

2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.