Amazon just dropped Dreo fans, air purifiers, and space heaters to clearance prices

Winter has a way of turning your home into a collection of microclimates: the bedroom is dry, the office is freezing, and the living room is somehow both dry and drafty. These discounts on Dreo heaters, humidifiers, and fans are an easy way to make your space feel a lot more livable without messing with your HVAC.
Dreo Whole Room Heater 714, 3D Oscillating Heating $89See It
If your home office chills out faster than you do, this whole-room heater is built to spread warmth instead of blasting one narrow hot spot. The 3D oscillation helps move heat around, so you can feel it at your desk and on the couch without babysitting the unit. It’s $89.99 (10% off).
DREO Smart Evaporative Humidifier, 10L (HHM774S) $144See It
Dry winter air is rough on skin, sinuses, and houseplants. An evaporative humidifier can help without the white dust some ultrasonic models leave behind, and the 10-liter tank means you can go longer between refills (especially handy if you run it overnight). It’s $143.99 (10% off).
Dreo Tower Fan Nomad One (DR-HTF007), 25ft/s, 90° Oscillation $60See It
Airflow is useful year-round. A tower fan like this can even out hot and cold pockets in a room, make a heater feel more effective, or keep you from sleeping in a stuffy cave. It also oscillates wide and pushes air fast for its footprint. It’s $59.97 (25% off).
Space heaters
- Dreo Smart Wall Heater, IP24 Electric PTC (30° Oscillation) $89.99 (10% off)
- Dreo Whole Room Heater 714, 3D Oscillating Heating $89.99 (10% off)
- Dreo Smart Wall Heater, 1500W (WH719S) $129.99
- Dreo Space Heater, 1500W Electric Heater (Portable) $74.99
- Dreo Radiator Heater, 1500W Oil-Filled (Dual Knobs) $99.99
Humidifiers
- Dreo Humidifiers for Bedroom, 3L Top Fill Cool Mist Ultrasonic (New Edition) $29.97 (25% off)
- Dreo Humidifiers for Bedroom, 4L Top Fill (White) $33.98 (15% off)
- Dreo 6L Humidifier for Bedroom, Smart Warm & Cool Mist (HM713S) $79.99 (11% off)
- DREO Smart Evaporative Humidifier, 10L (HHM774S) $143.99 (10% off)
- Dreo Smart Humidifier, 4L Top Fill (Black) $44.99 (10% off)
- DREO Humidifier 409S, 3L Top Fill Cool Mist (RGB Night Light) $54.99
- Dreo HM735S 11L Smart Humidifier (Top-Fill Self-Cleaning Tank) $139.99
Fans
- Dreo Tower Fan Nomad One (DR-HTF007), 25ft/s, 90° Oscillation $59.97 (25% off)
- Dreo Tower Fan (TF117), 90° Oscillating $59.98 (20% off)
- Dreo Pedestal Fan, 80° Oscillation (Adjustable Height) $69.99 (13% off)
- Dreo Tower Fan, 40-inch, 90° Oscillation $79.99 (11% off)
- Dreo Tower Fan Pilot Pro S, Smart Control $179.99 (10% off)
- Dreo Tower Fan Pilot Max S, 42-inch, 120° Oscillation $179.99 (10% off)
- Dreo Pedestal Fan, 120° Oscillation (DC Motor, 9 Speeds) $89.99 (10% off)
- Dreo Smart Tower Fan, WiFi Voice Control $89.99
- Dreo Tower Fan Cruiser Pro T1, 42-inch $99.99
- Dreo Tower Fan, DC Motor, 9 Speeds, 25dB $99.99
- Dreo Pedestal Fan, 120°+120° Omni-directional Oscillation $109.99
Ceiling fans
- Dreo Ceiling Fan with Lights, 52-inch (Black) $139.99 (13% off)
- Dreo Ceiling Fan with Lights, 44-inch Low Profile (Black) $134.99 (10% off)
- Dreo Ceiling Fan with Lights, 44-inch (White), 12 Speeds $169.99
- Dreo Ceiling Fan with Lights, 42-inch (Quick-install, Black) $89.99
- Dreo Smart Ceiling Fan with Lights, 42-inch (App/Alexa Control) $106.58
Kitchen gadgets
- Dreo Milk Frother [Upgraded], 15oz/450ml All-in-1 Foam Maker $84.54 (15% off)
- DREO Milk Frother, 8-in-1 Stainless Steel, 9oz/270ml $49.95 (17% off)
