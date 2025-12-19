Amazon is blowing out Razer gaming gear including keyboards, mice, headsets, and chairs

Upgrade every single part of your PC or console gaming setup with deep discounts on just about everything Razer makes.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Razer gaming gear on sale at Amazon
It's time to lock in and game.

Gaming isn’t fun if your setup can’t keep up with your skills. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Razer gear, including chairs, mice, headsets, microphones, and more. If you’re planning on spending extended parts of your holiday break playing games, get yourself an upgrade and save some money at the same time.

Razer Barracuda Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset (Black) is $69.99 (56% off)

Razer Barracuda wireless gaming mobile headset
This headset doubles as a solid pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones.

Razer
See It

This one makes sense if you bounce between a console/PC and your phone. The headphones perform well for music listening, but the advanced microphone makes in-game communication clear.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset (Black) is $104.99 (48% off)

Razer Black Shark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset
The onboard microphone is great for doing 1980s Madonna impressions

Razer
See It

Comfort matters for long sessions, but clarity matters every single minute. If you’re constantly repeating yourself on Discord or party chat, a better headset is the fastest fix — and this discount is big enough to bring it near impulse purchase territory.

Razer Fujin Mesh Ergonomic Gaming Chair is $399.99 (38% off)

Razer gaming chair deal
Your back deserves the good life.

Razer
See It

A chair upgrade is not exciting until your back stops complaining. The breathable mesh vibe is especially clutch if you run hot, and the ergonomic shape will really come in clutch after hours of playing.

Headsets

Keyboards and keypads

Mice

Controllers and fighting-game gear

Gaming chairs and ergonomics

Docks and desk connectivity

Desk accessories

Console charging stands

Mousepads

