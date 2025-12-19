Amazon is blowing out Razer gaming gear including keyboards, mice, headsets, and chairs

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Gaming isn’t fun if your setup can’t keep up with your skills. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Razer gear, including chairs, mice, headsets, microphones, and more. If you’re planning on spending extended parts of your holiday break playing games, get yourself an upgrade and save some money at the same time.
Editor’s picks
Razer Barracuda Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset (Black) is $69.99 (56% off)See It
This one makes sense if you bounce between a console/PC and your phone. The headphones perform well for music listening, but the advanced microphone makes in-game communication clear.
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset (Black) is $104.99 (48% off)See It
Comfort matters for long sessions, but clarity matters every single minute. If you’re constantly repeating yourself on Discord or party chat, a better headset is the fastest fix — and this discount is big enough to bring it near impulse purchase territory.
Razer Fujin Mesh Ergonomic Gaming Chair is $399.99 (38% off)See It
A chair upgrade is not exciting until your back stops complaining. The breathable mesh vibe is especially clutch if you run hot, and the ergonomic shape will really come in clutch after hours of playing.
Headsets
- Razer Barracuda Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset (Black) $69.99 (56% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset (Black) $104.99 (48% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless PlayStation Gaming Headset (Black) $104.99 (48% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset $104.99 (48% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless PlayStation Gaming Headset (White) $108.99 (45% off)
- Razer Kraken Kitty V2 USB Wired Headset $65.99 (34% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Headset $79.99 (38% off)
- Razer Barracuda Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset (Quartz Pink) $119.99 (25% off)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset (Black) $67.48 (33% off)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset (Mercury White) $64.99 (35% off)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming & Mobile Headset (Quartz Pink) $65.99 (34% off)
- Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired USB Gaming Headset $99.99 (14% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (Black) $31.99 (47% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (Green) $37.99 (37% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (White) $34.99 (42% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) $33.99 (43% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X PlayStation Gaming Headset $37.99 (24% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Xbox Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) $39.99 (20% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Xbox Gaming Headset (White) $39.99 (20% off)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless PlayStation Gaming Headset (White) $108.99 (45% off)
Keyboards and keypads
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard (White) $65.99 (49% off)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard (Black) $69.99 (46% off)
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Esports Gaming Keyboard $147.99 (41% off)
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Esports Gaming Keyboard $147.99 (33% off)
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 60% Esports Gaming Keyboard $127.99 (29% off)
- Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini 60% Esports Gaming Keyboard $136.99 (24% off)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Hot Swappable 65% Gaming Keyboard $87.99 (32% off)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switches) $129.99 (28% off)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 X Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $104.99 (19% off)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Orange Switches) $199.99 (20% off)
- Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switches) $198.99 (20% off)
- Razer Joro Portable Wireless Gaming Keyboard $111.14 (21% off)
- Razer Tartarus V2 Gaming Keypad $59.99 (25% off)
Mice
- Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) $33.99 (51% off)
- Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse (White) $33.99 (51% off)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse (Black) $99.99 (33% off)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse (White) $69.99 (29% off)
- Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse $39.98 (43% off)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Wired Gaming Mouse $39.99 (43% off)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $33.99 (43% off)
- Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $64.99 (35% off)
- Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse (Black) $129.99 (19% off)
- Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse (White) $129.99 (19% off)
- Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse $49.99 (29% off)
- Razer Naga V2 Pro Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse $149.99 (17% off)
- Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse $76.99 (23% off)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Customizable Ergonomic Gaming Mouse $34.99 (50% off)
Controllers and fighting-game gear
- Razer Kitsune All-Button Arcade Controller $234.99 (22% off)
- Razer Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller for Android / iPhone / iPad $99.99 (33% off)
Gaming chairs and ergonomics
- Razer Fujin Mesh Ergonomic Gaming Chair $399.99 (38% off)
- Razer Iskur V2 X Ergonomic Gaming Chair (Light Gray Edition) $249.99 (17% off)
- Razer Iskur V2 X Ergonomic Gaming Chair (Black) $249.99 (17% off)
- Razer Enki Gaming Chair $429.99 (14% off)
- Razer Enki X Essential Gaming Chair $349.99 (12% off)
Docks and desk connectivity
- Razer USB 4 Dock: 14 Ports (Black) $189.99 (27% off)
- Razer USB 4 Dock: 14 Ports (Mercury) $195.49 (25% off)
- Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock: 10 Ports (Mercury White) $264.62 (17% off)
- Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock: 10 Ports (Chroma Edition) $269.99 (18% off)
- Razer Handheld Dock Chroma: Charging Hub $69.99 (22% off)
Desk accessories
- Razer Monitor Stand Chroma $169.99 (26% off)
- Razer Laptop Cooling Pad: Adaptive Smart $129.99 (24% off)
- Razer Gaming Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma $24.99 (38% off)
Console charging stands
- Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 (Red) $19.99 (50% off)
- Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 (White) $37.50 (6% off)
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S $19.99 (13% off)
Mousepads
- Razer Gigantus V2 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad (XXL) $22.99 (23% off)
