Amazon is clearing out Greenworks yard tools during this get-ready-for-spring flash sale

You may not be thinking hard about yard work right now, but that’s what makes this such a great time to get battery-powered yard tools. Right now, Amazon has powerful Greenworks yard tools, including mowers, pressure washers, trimmers, and even multi-tool combo kits for their lowest prices of the year. Grab what you need now and get a head start on that neighbor who’s always bragging about how fancy his hedges are compared to yours (that might be a problem specific to me).
Editor’s picks
Greenworks 80V 21" Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower $479 (was $599)See It
Greenworks 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower (4.0Ah Battery + Charger) offers a 21-inch deck that covers ground quickly. Plus, the self-propelled drive means you’re guiding it instead of wrestling it—especially helpful on thick spring growth or any yard with a slope.
Greenworks Pro Brushless 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $382 (was $449)See It
When it comes to power, Greenworks Pro Brushless 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer brings the big number: 3,000 PSI. That’s enough pressure to clean tough surfaces like driveways or concrete block buildings. Even with all that power, it still runs relatively quietly.
Greenworks 24V Brushless 10-Tool Combo Kit $750 (was $1,000)See It
If you’re trying to build out a battery tool stash without buying one box at a time, Greenworks 24V Brushless 10-Tool Combo Kit is the play. It’s a 10-tool bundle built around Greenworks’ 24V platform, so you can cover a lot of basic DIY tasks—drilling, driving, cutting, and sanding—while keeping chargers and batteries from multiplying like rabbits.
All the Greenworks deals
Batteries & chargers
- Greenworks 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion High-Power Battery $143.99 (20% off)
Lawn mowers & mower bundles
- Greenworks 24V 13-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower (4.0Ah Battery + Charger) $259.99 (13% off)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch Brushless Push Lawn Mower (2x 2.0Ah Batteries) $433.49 (13% off)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower (4.0Ah Battery + Charger) $479.99 (20% off)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch Push Lawn Mower (Gen 2, 5.0Ah Battery) $549.99 (13% off)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch Push Lawn Mower + Blower (Gen 2) $535.49 (15% off)
- Greenworks 80V 21-inch Brushless Push Lawn Mower + Blower + String Trimmer Kit $594.99 (15% off)
- Greenworks 48V (24V x2) 21-inch Brushless Self-Propelled Mower + Trimmer + Blower Kit $562.46 (8% off)
Trimmers & hedge trimmers
- Greenworks 40V 15-inch Cordless String Trimmer (2.0Ah Battery + Charger) $127.99 (20% off)
- Greenworks 48V (24V x2) 16-inch Brushless Cordless String Trimmer Kit $162.99 (35% off)
- Greenworks 60V 16-inch Brushless Cordless String Trimmer (2.5Ah Battery + Charger) $152.99 (24% off)
- Greenworks 80V 16-inch Carbon Fiber Brushless Cordless String Trimmer (2.0Ah Battery + Charger) $239.99 (20% off)
- Greenworks 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only) $103.99 (13% off)
- Greenworks 24V 24-inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only) $139.99 (18% off)
- Greenworks 40V 26-inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer (Tool Only) $154.08 (14% off)
Leaf blowers
- Greenworks 40V Brushless Axial Leaf Blower (Tool Only) $71.99 (20% off)
- Greenworks 40V Axial Leaf Blower (4.0Ah Battery + Charger) $159.99 (16% off)
- Greenworks 80V Brushless Leaf Blower (700 CFM, 2.5Ah Battery + Charger) $249.99 (17% off)
Pressure washers & accessories
- Greenworks 11-inch Surface Cleaner Universal Pressure Washer Attachment $29.74 (15% off)
- Greenworks 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Compact Electric Pressure Washer $135.99 (15% off)
- Greenworks 2000 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer (Open Frame) $151.58 (5% off)
- Greenworks Pro Brushless 2300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $349.99 (13% off)
- Greenworks Pro Brushless 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $382.49 (15% off)
24V power tools & combo kits
- Greenworks 24V 6-inch Brushless Pruning Saw (Tool Only) $86.90 (28% off)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Drill Kit (2.0Ah Battery) $97.99 (30% off)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless 1/2-inch Drill Kit (4.0Ah Battery) $129.99 (24% off)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless Impact Driver Kit $97.99 (30% off)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Brushless Drill/Impact Combo Kit $179.99 (10% off)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill + Circular Saw Combo Kit $159.99 (20% off)
- Greenworks 24V 4-Tool Combo Kit $269.99 (10% off)
- Greenworks 24V 5-Tool Combo Kit $339.99 (15% off)
- Greenworks 24V 6-Tool Combo Kit $399.99 (27% off)
- Greenworks 24V 8-Tool Combo Kit $599.99 (20% off)
- Greenworks 24V Brushless 10-Tool Combo Kit $749.99 (25% off)
