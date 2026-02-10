Amazon is clearing out Greenworks yard tools during this get-ready-for-spring flash sale

The sale also includes corded electric tools, power tools, and more. Get everything you need for spring projects before prices go back up for the season.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Greenworks power tools with batteries
This kit has everything you need to give your tool kit an overhaul. Greenworks

You may not be thinking hard about yard work right now, but that’s what makes this such a great time to get battery-powered yard tools. Right now, Amazon has powerful Greenworks yard tools, including mowers, pressure washers, trimmers, and even multi-tool combo kits for their lowest prices of the year. Grab what you need now and get a head start on that neighbor who’s always bragging about how fancy his hedges are compared to yours (that might be a problem specific to me).

Editor’s picks

Greenworks 80V 21" Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower $479 (was $599)

Greenworks 80V 21" Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower
A more powerful mower will make quicker work of your chores so you can get back to the weekend.

Greenworks
Greenworks 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower (4.0Ah Battery + Charger) offers a 21-inch deck that covers ground quickly. Plus, the self-propelled drive means you’re guiding it instead of wrestling it—especially helpful on thick spring growth or any yard with a slope.

Greenworks Pro Brushless 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $382 (was $449)

Greenworks Pro Brushless 3000 PSI (CSA Certified) 2.0 GPM Max / 1.1 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
Get your stress out by blasting away some scum—literally.

Greenworks
When it comes to power, Greenworks Pro Brushless 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer brings the big number: 3,000 PSI. That’s enough pressure to clean tough surfaces like driveways or concrete block buildings. Even with all that power, it still runs relatively quietly.

Greenworks 24V Brushless 10-Tool Combo Kit $750 (was $1,000)

Greenworks 24V Brushless 10PC Power Tool Combo, Drill+Impact Driver+Circular Saw+Recip Saw+Jig Saw+Sander+Light+Multi-Tool+Nailer+Grinder (2) 4.0Ah+2.0Ah Batteries
Revamp your entire lineup of power tools all in one shot.

Greenworks
If you’re trying to build out a battery tool stash without buying one box at a time, Greenworks 24V Brushless 10-Tool Combo Kit is the play. It’s a 10-tool bundle built around Greenworks’ 24V platform, so you can cover a lot of basic DIY tasks—drilling, driving, cutting, and sanding—while keeping chargers and batteries from multiplying like rabbits.

