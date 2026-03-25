Amazon just dropped prices across the board on Apple AirPods, MacBooks, AirTags, iPads, and more during the Big Spring Sale

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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is live through March 31, 2026, and it’s one of the best times of the year to buy Apple products at Amazon. We’re seeing $100 off the Apple Watch Series 11, $50 off the AirPods Pro 3, nearly 40 percent off the AirTag 4-Pack, and $100 off the MacBook Air M4 — all without needing a coupon or a Prime membership. These are some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked on Apple’s current-generation lineup, and several of them are genuine historic lows.



The Apple Watch Series 11 is Apple’s current flagship smartwatch, and $100 off brings it to the best price we’ve tracked on this model outside of the holiday shopping season. The 42mm GPS version delivers sleep tracking, crash detection, ECG readings, and real-time workout metrics — all with an always-on display that’s significantly brighter than previous generations. Apple also added new health sensors to the Series 11, including expanded blood oxygen monitoring. At $299, this is the entry point if you’ve been waiting to upgrade from an older Apple Watch or switch from a competing platform.



The AirPods Pro 3 are a meaningful upgrade over the second-generation model, adding live translation between languages, a built-in heart rate sensor, and a Hearing Aid mode that’s passed clinical testing. The active noise cancellation remains class-leading, and Apple improved high-fidelity audio quality compared to the Pro 2. At $199 — $50 off the $249 list price — this is an all-time low for the current-gen Pro model and one of the standout deals of the entire Big Spring Sale.



At nearly 40 percent off, the AirTag 4-Pack is the best pure value in Apple’s entire Big Spring Sale lineup. The 4-Pack drops to $59.99 — just under $15 per tag — making it easy to justify outfitting every bag, set of keys, and piece of luggage you own. AirTags tap into the Find My network, which includes hundreds of millions of Apple devices, so the tracking coverage is genuinely global. If you’ve been on the fence, this is the deal that makes them a no-brainer.



The 2025 MacBook Air with M4 chip is the best laptop Apple has ever shipped at this price. The 13-inch model with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage is down $100 to $899 — its lowest price since launch and the best deal we’ve tracked on the current-gen model. M4 performance handles everything from photo editing and light video work to running Apple Intelligence features without any signs of strain, and the 18-hour battery life means you can go a full day — and then some — without reaching for a charger. It’s also the first Mac to launch with the new Apple Intelligence features fully enabled out of the box.



If you prefer an open-ear fit over the in-ear Pro design but still want noise cancellation, the AirPods 4 with ANC is the answer. Apple’s H2 chip delivers solid noise cancellation performance alongside adaptive EQ and Personalized Spatial Audio in a lighter, more casual-wearing package. At $148.99 — nearly $30 off the $179 list price — this is its best price yet and a compelling middle ground between the standard AirPods 4 and the full AirPods Pro 3.



The iPad Air with M4 chip is the sweet spot of Apple’s tablet lineup — more capable than the base iPad, more affordable than the iPad Pro. The 11-inch model with 128GB is $40 off at $559, offering the same M4 performance and Apple Intelligence support as the MacBook Air at a fraction of the price. The Liquid Retina display is excellent for everything from streaming video to sketching with the Apple Pencil, and the 12MP camera with Center Stage keeps video calls looking polished. This is a standout deal if you’re in the market for a capable tablet that can legitimately replace a laptop for lighter workloads.

Apple Watch deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The Series 11 is the big story in Apple Watch this sale — $100 off across the GPS lineup makes it genuinely tempting for anyone on a Series 8 or older. The Ultra 3 is also seeing its best price yet for those who want the most capable Apple Watch available, and the SE 3 remains the most affordable way to get into the Apple Watch ecosystem.

AirPods deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

There’s a deal at every price point in the AirPods lineup right now. The AirPods Pro 3 at $199 is the most notable, but the AirPods 4 with ANC at $148.99 is a sleeper deal if you prefer the open-ear fit — and the standard AirPods 4 without ANC dropping to $99 is the lowest price we’ve seen on a current-generation Apple earbud.

iPad deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The iPad Air M4 lineup is seeing the most consistent discounts this sale. Both the 11-inch and 13-inch models are on sale across storage tiers, and there are also deals on the iPad mini A17 Pro — Apple’s most pocketable tablet and the one that got the biggest internal overhaul in its recent refresh.

MacBook deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The MacBook Air M4 is the headliner here — $100 off makes the 13-inch model one of the best laptop deals available right now, full stop. The 15-inch M5 is also seeing discounts for those who want a larger display, and both MacBook Pro M5 configurations are at slight cuts for buyers who need more raw performance.

Apple accessories deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Beyond the big-ticket hardware, Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has some of the best prices we’ve seen on Apple accessories. The AirTag 4-Pack at $59.99 is the highlight, but there are also deals on Apple Pencil, MagSafe chargers, and Apple TV 4K — including one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked on the 4K streaming box.