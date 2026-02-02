Get a powerful TP-Link Deco WiFi 7 mesh router for just $89 during Amazon’s flash clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
$89 gets you a Wi-Fi 7 mesh upgrade
TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router (1-pack)See It
Right now, you can grab a single TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router (1-pack) for $89.99. For that price, you get a modern mesh node that can work as a standalone router in a smaller place or act as an add-on access point to fill in a dead zone. The BE25 is dual-band (2.4GHz + 5GHz) with a fat 240MHz channel option on 5GHz, plus Wi-Fi 7 features like Multi-Link Operation (MLO). That’s going to result in a noticeable difference in performance if you regularly have multiple devices gobbling down data at the same time.
From a wired standpoint, you get two 2.5GbE ports on this unit. That matters if you have multi-gig internet now (or might later), and if you ever decide to run wired backhaul between mesh nodes, i.e., letting Ethernet do the heavy lifting so your Wi-Fi bandwidth is reserved for actual devices instead of node-to-node relays. Bonus: if you’re already in the Deco ecosystem, dropping this into the mix is usually the cleanest path to improved coverage without reinventing your entire network.
One quick expectation check: because it’s dual-band, you’re not getting a dedicated 6GHz band. If your household is packed with Wi-Fi 6E/7 devices and you want maximum headroom, that’s where the 3-pack below comes in.
The same system as a 3-pack (for actual whole-home coverage)
The TP-Link Deco 7 BE25 Wi-Fi 7 mesh system (3-pack) is $199.99 (20% off). Three nodes lets you shorten the distance between your devices and the nearest access point, which is basically how you get faster, more stable Wi-Fi in the real world.
It’s also the setup that makes features like seamless roaming actually matter: one network name, and your phone/laptop can hop to the strongest node without you playing “toggle Wi-Fi off/on” like it’s 2012. And if you can wire any of the nodes with Ethernet, you can make the whole mesh feel dramatically more consistent under load.
