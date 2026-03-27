The best Amazon Big Spring Sale home deals: up to 53% off vacuums, air purifiers, KitchenAid, Dyson, and more

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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is live right now with deep discounts across home goods — we’re talking 52% off mattresses, 50% off vacuums, 44% off bedding sets, and serious cuts on Dyson, KitchenAid, Shark, Casper, LEVOIT, and more. Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen, refreshing your bedroom, or finally tackling the garage, this is one of the best home deals events of the year. We dug through every category to find the ones actually worth buying.
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum $329.99 (was $539.99)See It
The Dyson V8 Plus is 39% off right now — $210 off one of Dyson’s best-selling cordless vacuums. It handles both hard floors and carpet, delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime, and includes the Detangling Motorbar head that cuts through pet hair without wrapping. If you’ve been waiting for a Dyson to drop to a reasonable price, this is the moment.
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $149.00 (was $299.99)See It
This Shark is down a full 50% — the biggest percentage discount in the entire sale. It’s a cordless stick vacuum built specifically for pet owners, with a self-cleaning brushroll that removes pet hair automatically. At $149, it’s exceptional value for anyone dealing with fur on floors and furniture.
CAROTE 26-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $129.99 (was $219.99)See It
A 26-piece nonstick cookware set for $130 is genuinely strong value — this is 41% off. CAROTE’s granite-coated pans are PFOA-free, dishwasher safe, and induction compatible. Getting pots, pans, lids, and utensils in one package at this price is the kind of kitchen refresh that usually costs twice as much.
Vacuum and floor care deals
Some of the deepest discounts in the sale land on vacuums and floor care — Dyson, Shark, and Bissell are all here with cuts up to 50%. Whether you need a cordless stick vac, a wet-dry floor washer, or a portable spot cleaner, there are solid options at every price point.
- Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum $599.99 (was $849.99) — 29% off
- Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum $469.99 (was $629.99) — 25% off
- Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Cordless Vacuum $179.99 (was $299.99) — 40% off
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Vacuum $129.99 (was $199.99) — 35% off
- Bissell PowerClean FurGuard Upright Vacuum $199.99 (was $299.99) — 33% off
- BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $74.99 (was $99.99) — 25% off
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $179.99 (was $299.99) — 40% off
- Shark Steam Mop Hard Floor Cleaner $119.99 (was $159.99) — 25% off
- Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Garment Steamer $49.97 (was $72.99) — 32% off
Air purifier and humidifier deals
LEVOIT, Coway, and AIRDOCTOR are all discounted — covering small bedrooms up to large open-plan spaces. Spring allergy season is the right time to think about indoor air quality.
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier $153.99 (was $229.99) — 33% off
- LEVOIT Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier $159.89 (was $189.99) — 16% off
- AIRDOCTOR AD3500 4-in-1 Air Purifier for Large Rooms up to 1,260 sq ft $447.00 (was $559.00) — 20% off
- LEVOIT Top Fill Humidifier for Large Bedrooms (2.5L) $27.94 (was $39.99) — 30% off
Kitchen appliance deals
This is where the sale shines for home cooks. Breville, KitchenAid, Ninja, Cuisinart, Instant Pot, and Keurig are all discounted — from espresso machines and stand mixers down to personal blenders and air fryers. Some of these are the lowest prices of the year on their respective models.
- KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $549.99 (was $649.99) — 15% off
- KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer $44.99 (was $59.99) — 25% off
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine $549.95 (was $679.95) — 19% off
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (BOV900BSS) $319.95 (was $399.95) — 20% off
- Cuisinart 8-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven 1800W $168.95 (was $219.95) — 23% off
- Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker $89.94 (was $119.95) — 25% off
- Ninja Kitchen System All-in-One Blender and Food Processor $129.99 (was $219.99) — 41% off
- Ninja BN301 Nutri-Blender Plus Compact Personal Blender (900W) $69.98 (was $89.99) — 22% off
- Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ $89.99 (was $119.99) — 25% off
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $99.99 (was $139.99) — 29% off
- Emeril Lagasse Extra Large French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven $169.99 (was $209.99) — 19% off
- Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker $69.99 (was $109.99) — 36% off
- BLACK+DECKER Digital Microwave Oven with Turntable Push-Button $76.99 (was $99.99) — 23% off
- Our Place Wonder Oven Compact Air Fryer and Toaster Oven $275.00 (was $325.00) — 15% off
- Hatch Restore 3 Smart Sunrise Alarm Clock and Sound Machine $135.99 (was $169.99) — 20% off
Cookware and kitchen tools deals
Beyond appliances, there are strong deals on actual cookware — nonstick pan sets, cast iron tools, food storage, and kitchen accessories. The KitchenAid dish rack at 49% off is a standout, and the Caraway ceramic pan is a nice pick for those wanting a cleaner cooking surface.
- Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan (10.5 inch) $99.00 (was $145.00) — 32% off
- T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set (17-piece) $189.99 (was $279.99) — 32% off
- Zulay Kitchen Heavy-Duty Cast Iron Citrus Juicer $74.98 (was $134.99) — 44% off
- Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer — Self-Feeding, Hands-Free Operation $509.15 (was $599.00) — 15% off
- Fullstar The Original Pro Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer $24.99 (was $49.99) — 50% off
- Mueller Original Pro Onion Chopper and Vegetable Dicer $24.99 (was $35.99) — 31% off
- KitchenAid Full-Size Rust-Resistant Dish Drying Rack $49.99 (was $97.99) — 49% off
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers (Assorted Set) $65.99 (was $89.99) — 27% off
- Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA-Free Tritan Plastic Food Storage Set $25.98 (was $34.99) — 26% off
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw (40 oz) $27.00 (was $35.00) — 23% off
- Cisily Sponge Holder for Kitchen Sink / Sink Caddy Organizer $13.29 (was $19.99) — 34% off
- COOK WITH COLOR 12-Piece Plastic Nesting Mixing Bowls with Lids $22.94 (was $26.99) — 15% off
Mattress and topper deals
Major discounts from Casper, Tempur-Pedic, ZINUS, EGOHOME, and more — mattresses in every size, firmness, and price range. Memory foam toppers are also steeply discounted if you want to extend the life of what you already have. Some of the budget options here hit over 50% off.
- Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress $516.00 (was $645.00) — 20% off
- Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch King Mattress Topper $339.00 (was $499.00) — 32% off
- ViscoSoft 3-Inch Select High Density Memory Foam Mattress Topper (King) $159.09 (was $205.99) — 23% off
- EGOHOME King Size Memory Foam Mattress $509.14 (was $699.99) — 27% off
- Novilla 12-Inch King Size Memory Foam Mattress in a Box $247.31 (was $319.99) — 23% off
- EGOHOME 12-Inch Hybrid King Mattress in a Box $199.99 (was $329.99) — 40% off
- Cool Gel Chill 14-Inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress $573.74 (was $674.99) — 15% off
- FATHOM Medium Queen Mattress, 10-Inch Memory Foam $189.99 (was $239.99) — 21% off
- ZINUS 10-Inch True Support Hybrid Mattress $139.99 (was $219.99) — 36% off
- Neo Sleep 10-Inch Queen Mattress, Bed in a Box $179.95 (was $299.99) — 40% off
- Gelsea 6-Inch Full Size Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress $99.43 (was $129.99) — 24% off
- NapNest 10-Inch Full Size Hybrid Mattress $129.98 (was $199.99) — 35% off
- GAESTE 8-Inch Full Size Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress $116.97 (was $194.98) — 40% off
- FDW 8-Inch Twin Mattress, Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam $76.46 (was $159.99) — 52% off
- Best Price Mattress 8-Inch Twin Mattress Bed-in-a-Box $71.50 (was $146.99) — 51% off
- BEDLORE Queen Mattress Topper Viscose Derived from Bamboo $41.77 (was $69.99) — 40% off
- Intex Dura-Beam Elevated Air Mattress with Built-In Pump $56.99 (was $69.99) — 19% off
Bedding, décor, and bath deals
From organic cotton sheet sets to blackout curtains, satin pillowcases, throw blankets, and bath towels — there’s a wide range of bedroom and bathroom upgrades here at strong discounts. Sheet sets under $30 and curtains under $15 are rare outside of a sale like this.
- Mellanni 4-Piece Queen Sheets Set, Iconic Collection $29.97 (was $53.97) — 44% off
- LANE LINEN 100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheet Set $33.99 (was $39.99) — 15% off
- Bella Coterie Luxury Bamboo Viscose Queen Sheet Set (1000 Thread Count) $109.74 (was $149.99) — 27% off
- Utopia Bedding Queen Microfiber Sheet Set $13.47 (was $19.99) — 33% off
- MooMee Striped Washed Cotton Linen-Look Duvet Cover Set $72.24 (was $99.99) — 28% off
- Kitsch Satin Pillowcase with Zipper for Hair and Skin $28.79 (was $35.99) — 20% off
- Bedsure GentleSoft Throw Blanket for Couch $13.48 (was $17.99) — 25% off
- American Soft Linen 6-Piece Luxury Towel Set (2 Bath, 2 Hand, 2 Washcloth) $34.99 (was $57.40) — 39% off
- OLANLY Extra Soft Absorbent Microfiber Bathroom Rug Mat (30×20 inches) $8.98 (was $13.99) — 36% off
- H.VERSAILTEX Polyester Blackout Curtains 96 Inches Long (Set of 2 Panels) $37.36 (was $43.95) — 15% off
- NICETOWN Gray Blackout Curtains for Bedroom 84 Inches (Set of 2 Panels) $13.42 (was $18.99) — 29% off
- TWODRAPES Pinch Pleat Linen Curtains 102 Inches Long (Set of 2 Panels) $69.69 (was $81.99) — 15% off
- Persilux Zebra Cordless Room Darkening Roller Blinds for Windows $77.34 (was $99.99) — 23% off
- upsimples 11×14 Picture Frame, Display 8×10 with Mat $6.79 (was $7.99) — 15% off
- Sheffield Home 9-Piece Gallery Wall Frame Set (12×12 Matted to 8×8) $80.74 (was $94.99) — 15% off
- Purple Royal Seat Cushion for Car or Office Chair $95.00 (was $119.00) — 20% off
Area rug deals
Washable area rugs are having a moment, and the Big Spring Sale has several options with up to 36% off. Big rugs rarely get this cheap — especially machine-washable ones that can actually hold up long-term.
- CHAMPLANT Washable Area Rug 8×10, Brown Vintage Traditional $69.98 (was $109.88) — 36% off
- Soalmost Washable Large Soft Area Rug for Living Room (8×10) $79.99 (was $99.99) — 20% off
- Muddy Mat Super-Absorbent Microfiber Door Mat (Indoor) $82.01 (was $96.48) — 15% off
Furniture deals
Office chairs, bed frames, sofas, and bookshelves — the furniture section spans a wide range, with solid cuts on name-brand pieces from La-Z-Boy, HON, Sauder, Zinus, and Avenco. The La-Z-Boy executive chairs in particular are at strong prices.
- La-Z-Boy Bellamy Executive Office Chair with Memory Foam Cushions $257.47 (was $350.82) — 27% off
- La-Z-Boy Delano Big and Tall Executive Office Chair $348.49 (was $535.31) — 35% off
- HON Ignition 2.0 Mid-Back Ergonomic Task Chair $405.31 (was $476.84) — 15% off
- HON Volt Armless Ergonomic Office Chair with Wheels $183.01 (was $215.31) — 15% off
- Avenco 141-Inch 6-Seat Modular Sectional Sofa $742.03 (was $969.99) — 24% off
- Madison Park Bryce Upholstered Parsons Dining Chairs (Set of 2) $358.49 (was $469.99) — 24% off
- Zinus Leonardo Metal Platform Bed Frame with Victorian Spindle Style, Queen $69.99 (was $89.99) — 22% off
- Seventable Twin Bed Frame with LED Lights and USB Charging Station $88.95 (was $119.99) — 26% off
- Feonase Queen Upholstered Bed Frame with Charging Station $144.48 (was $169.99) — 15% off
- Sauder Select Storage Pantry Cabinet for Kitchen $169.98 (was $199.99) — 15% off
- Sauder Miscellaneous Storage 5-Shelf Bookcase $152.14 (was $189.99) — 20% off
- Sauder 5-Shelf/2-Door Storage Bookcase $191.23 (was $294.99) — 35% off
Storage and organization deals
Clear bins, over-toilet racks, wall shelves, shoe storage, and closet organizers — if spring cleaning is on the list, this section has what you need. Vtopmart, ClearSpace, BAYKA, and YFXCVSL all have solid deals with 18–41% off.
- ClearSpace Clear Plastic Pantry Organizer and Storage Bins with Handles $33.99 (was $44.99) — 24% off
- Vtopmart 25-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set (4 Sizes) $16.14 (was $21.99) — 27% off
- Vtopmart 4-Pack 2-Tier Clear Under-Sink Bathroom Organizer $32.98 (was $39.99) — 18% off
- YFXCVSL 4-Tier Stackable Storage Bins with Lids (23QT, Set of 4) $31.96 (was $53.99) — 41% off
- Clear Shoe Storage Organizer Boxes with Magnetic Door (Set of 6) $35.95 (was $59.99) — 40% off
- BORNOON Wooden Shoe Cabinet with 3 Hidden Flip Drawers $101.99 (was $119.99) — 15% off
- Amber Home 30-Pack Natural Solid Wood Suit Coat Hangers $32.29 (was $37.99) — 15% off
- HYSEYY Double Rods Rolling Clothes Rack for Hanging Clothes $36.98 (was $49.99) — 26% off
- Kalrin Over-The-Toilet 4-Tier Bathroom Storage Rack $59.49 (was $69.99) — 15% off
- BAYKA Floating Wall Shelves, 22.5 Inches Black (Set of 2) $36.09 (was $49.99) — 28% off
- HOMESURE 8-Pack Large Heavy-Duty Moving Bags with Zippers and Carry Handles $23.68 (was $35.98) — 34% off
- Cozy Essential Compression Vacuum Storage Bags (8-Pack, Space Saver) $22.99 (was $29.99) — 23% off
- Fab totes Foldable Clothes and Blanket Storage Bags $16.56 (was $23.99) — 31% off
Garden, lawn, and outdoor deals
Spring is the right time to invest in the yard, and the Big Spring Sale has deals on grills, grass seed, grow lights, water filtration, and tools. Whether you’re setting up a container garden, tackling a full lawn renovation, or just restocking on pest control, there are solid options here.
- Waterdrop G3P800 Reverse Osmosis Under-Sink Water System $699.00 (was $999.00) — 30% off
- Char-Broil Performance 2-Burner Gas Grill $150.20 (was $249.99) — 40% off
- WEWE Single Handle High Arc Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet $49.98 (was $79.99) — 38% off
- CRAFTSMAN CMXEVBE17595 9-Gallon Portable Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum $118.95 (was $139.99) — 15% off
- WEN 56235i 2350-Watt Portable Inverter Generator, CARB Compliant $460.52 (was $549.99) — 16% off
- Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Sun and Shade Mix (7 lb) $29.97 (was $45.49) — 34% off
- Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food (5 lb) $12.39 (was $15.49) — 20% off
- SPIDER FARMER SF-1000 Full Spectrum LED Grow Light for Indoor Plants $19.47 (was $29.99) — 35% off
- Tomcat Mouse and Rat Bait Station with Bait Refills (4-Pack) $27.49 (was $37.99) — 28% off
- TempPro Digital Indoor Thermometer and Humidity Hygrometer Gauge $9.98 (was $15.99) — 38% off
- CLC Custom Leathercraft 1134 Carpenter’s Tool and Equipment Backpack $119.96 (was $149.95) — 20% off
- Johnson Level and Tool Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser Level Kit $481.59 (was $601.99) — 20% off
Home cleaning and household essentials deals
Stock-up savings on the things you actually use every week — dishwasher pods, laundry detergent, disinfecting wipes, toilet bowl cleaners, and oral care. Not glamorous, but discounts on consumables add up quickly over time.
- Waterpik Aquarius Professional Water Flosser $67.90 (was $79.99) — 15% off
- Waterpik Water Flosser with 4 Flosser Tips $29.95 (was $49.99) — 40% off
- Philips Sonicare 4100 Series Electric Toothbrush $45.96 (was $54.99) — 18% off
- Finish Ultimate Pro Dishwasher Pods (62-Count) $14.30 (was $20.99) — 32% off
- all Free Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent (110 Loads) $13.08 (was $18.69) — 30% off
- ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets (24-Count) $13.46 (was $19.99) — 33% off
- Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray Refill (3-Pack) $14.87 (was $17.49) — 15% off
- Clorox ToiletWand Disinfecting Refills (30-Count) $16.49 (was $21.99) — 25% off
- Lysol Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack (5 Canisters) $11.98 (was $14.99) — 20% off
- Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray $21.67 (was $29.99) — 28% off
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