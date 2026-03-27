The best Amazon Big Spring Sale home deals: up to 53% off vacuums, air purifiers, KitchenAid, Dyson, and more

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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is live right now with deep discounts across home goods — we’re talking 52% off mattresses, 50% off vacuums, 44% off bedding sets, and serious cuts on Dyson, KitchenAid, Shark, Casper, LEVOIT, and more. Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen, refreshing your bedroom, or finally tackling the garage, this is one of the best home deals events of the year. We dug through every category to find the ones actually worth buying.



The Dyson V8 Plus is 39% off right now — $210 off one of Dyson’s best-selling cordless vacuums. It handles both hard floors and carpet, delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime, and includes the Detangling Motorbar head that cuts through pet hair without wrapping. If you’ve been waiting for a Dyson to drop to a reasonable price, this is the moment.



This Shark is down a full 50% — the biggest percentage discount in the entire sale. It’s a cordless stick vacuum built specifically for pet owners, with a self-cleaning brushroll that removes pet hair automatically. At $149, it’s exceptional value for anyone dealing with fur on floors and furniture.



A 26-piece nonstick cookware set for $130 is genuinely strong value — this is 41% off. CAROTE’s granite-coated pans are PFOA-free, dishwasher safe, and induction compatible. Getting pots, pans, lids, and utensils in one package at this price is the kind of kitchen refresh that usually costs twice as much.

Vacuum and floor care deals

Some of the deepest discounts in the sale land on vacuums and floor care — Dyson, Shark, and Bissell are all here with cuts up to 50%. Whether you need a cordless stick vac, a wet-dry floor washer, or a portable spot cleaner, there are solid options at every price point.

Air purifier and humidifier deals

LEVOIT, Coway, and AIRDOCTOR are all discounted — covering small bedrooms up to large open-plan spaces. Spring allergy season is the right time to think about indoor air quality.

Kitchen appliance deals

This is where the sale shines for home cooks. Breville, KitchenAid, Ninja, Cuisinart, Instant Pot, and Keurig are all discounted — from espresso machines and stand mixers down to personal blenders and air fryers. Some of these are the lowest prices of the year on their respective models.

Beyond appliances, there are strong deals on actual cookware — nonstick pan sets, cast iron tools, food storage, and kitchen accessories. The KitchenAid dish rack at 49% off is a standout, and the Caraway ceramic pan is a nice pick for those wanting a cleaner cooking surface.

Mattress and topper deals

Major discounts from Casper, Tempur-Pedic, ZINUS, EGOHOME, and more — mattresses in every size, firmness, and price range. Memory foam toppers are also steeply discounted if you want to extend the life of what you already have. Some of the budget options here hit over 50% off.

Bedding, décor, and bath deals

From organic cotton sheet sets to blackout curtains, satin pillowcases, throw blankets, and bath towels — there’s a wide range of bedroom and bathroom upgrades here at strong discounts. Sheet sets under $30 and curtains under $15 are rare outside of a sale like this.

Area rug deals

Washable area rugs are having a moment, and the Big Spring Sale has several options with up to 36% off. Big rugs rarely get this cheap — especially machine-washable ones that can actually hold up long-term.

Furniture deals

Office chairs, bed frames, sofas, and bookshelves — the furniture section spans a wide range, with solid cuts on name-brand pieces from La-Z-Boy, HON, Sauder, Zinus, and Avenco. The La-Z-Boy executive chairs in particular are at strong prices.

Storage and organization deals

Clear bins, over-toilet racks, wall shelves, shoe storage, and closet organizers — if spring cleaning is on the list, this section has what you need. Vtopmart, ClearSpace, BAYKA, and YFXCVSL all have solid deals with 18–41% off.

Garden, lawn, and outdoor deals

Spring is the right time to invest in the yard, and the Big Spring Sale has deals on grills, grass seed, grow lights, water filtration, and tools. Whether you’re setting up a container garden, tackling a full lawn renovation, or just restocking on pest control, there are solid options here.

Home cleaning and household essentials deals

Stock-up savings on the things you actually use every week — dishwasher pods, laundry detergent, disinfecting wipes, toilet bowl cleaners, and oral care. Not glamorous, but discounts on consumables add up quickly over time.