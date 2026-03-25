Amazon Big Spring Sale: 100+ editor-approved deals worth buying right now

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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is live right now, and it’s one of the biggest deal events of the year. The sale runs through March 31 and features thousands of discounts across every category you can think of—from tech and home appliances to outdoor gear, beauty, and beyond. While anyone can shop the sale, Prime members get access to exclusive deals marked with “Prime Spring Deal” badges, so it’s a great time to sign up for a free trial if you haven’t already.

We’ve been tracking prices across dozens of categories, and there are some legitimately excellent deals mixed in with the noise. Whether you’re looking for a new TV, ready to upgrade your spring cleaning setup, or just want to finally grab those AirPods you’ve been eyeing, this is the list to bookmark. We’ll be constantly updating it as new deals drop each day, so check back often.

Our top picks from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Apple’s third-generation AirPods Pro are $50 off during the Big Spring Sale, matching the best price we’ve seen this year. These are a significant upgrade over the Pro 2s—they remove twice as much noise, add real-time language translation for 20+ languages, and include a built-in heart rate monitor that works with the Health app. The adaptive audio features automatically adjust sound levels based on your environment. If you’ve been waiting for a deal on Apple’s best earbuds, this is it.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum — $299 (was $449) $449 $299 See It

Spring cleaning season calls for serious suction, and the Dyson Ball Animal 3 is at a rare price. The ball design makes it surprisingly easy to maneuver around furniture, and the de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head means you’ll never need to cut hair out of the brush bar with scissors again. With 290 AW of suction and three adjustable modes, it handles everything from hardwood to thick carpet. A $150 discount on a Dyson upright almost never happens—this is a legitimately good deal.

Under $900 for a brand-new Samsung OLED is a genuinely excellent deal—that’s $500 off list price. The 2025 S85F delivers the deep blacks and vibrant colors you expect from OLED, and Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 processor handles upscaling and picture optimization automatically. Object Tracking Sound Lite keeps audio locked to on-screen action, and the Contour Design looks great even when the TV is off. If you’ve been waiting to make the jump to OLED without spending $2,000, this is your moment.

The Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro is the most fully-loaded robot vacuum Shark makes, and it’s down 53 percent during the Big Spring Sale. It vacuums and mops in the same pass, self-empties with a 60-day debris capacity base, self-refills its mopping tank, and automatically washes and dries its own mop pads. Five PowerDetect technologies sense different floor surfaces, furniture legs, and debris types so it adjusts automatically. At $472, you’re getting a robot that normally costs four digits.

Ninja’s Kitchen System is a blender, food processor, and personal smoothie maker all in one, and at $130 it’s at its lowest price in months. The 1200-watt motor pulverizes ice and frozen fruit without breaking a sweat, and the full-size pitcher handles large batches of soups or smoothies. You also get an 8-cup food processor bowl, dough blade, and two to-go cups—making this a kitchen workhorse that replaces several separate appliances. It’s one of the most consistently top-rated kitchen products on Amazon for a reason.

Sony’s XM5 headphones remain the gold standard in over-ear noise-canceling, and they’re discounted during the Big Spring Sale. Eight microphones and two processors work in tandem to block out ambient noise, the 30-hour battery life keeps you going all day, and they fold flat for easy packing. The lighter design compared to the XM4 makes them noticeably more comfortable for extended listening sessions. Whether you’re commuting, working from home, or traveling, these remain the headphones to beat at this price.

TVs & home entertainment

Headphones & audio

Robot vacuums & cleaning

Apple products

Kitchen, coffee & cooking

Ninja Kitchen System (1200W Blender & Food Processor) $129.99 (was $219.99)

KitchenAid Stand Mixers — up to 35% off select models

Keurig K-Supreme & K-Elite Coffee Makers — on sale during Big Spring Sale

Amazon devices & smart home

Lawn, garden & outdoor

Amazon is running up to 30 percent off across lawn and garden during the Big Spring Sale. It’s a great time to stock up before the season kicks into full gear.

LEVOIT Tower Fan (36-inch, 5-Speed) $54.98 (was $74.99)

EGO Power+ cordless lawn tools — various models on sale

Patio furniture — up to 30% off select styles

Grilling essentials and outdoor cooking gear — up to 25% off

Mattresses, bedding & home comfort

COZSINOOR Bed Pillows Queen Size, Set of 2 $35.99 (was $119.50) — 70% off

Select mattresses and mattress toppers — up to 40% off

Fitness & wearables

Apple Watch Series 11 (GPS, 46mm) $329 (was $429) — $100 off

Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers — various models on sale

Beauty & personal care

Amazon is running up to 40 percent off beauty and personal care essentials during the Big Spring Sale, with notable deals from Medicube and other popular skincare brands.

Spring fashion & travel

Up to 40 percent off spring clothing and footwear, including markdowns on Levi’s and athletic gear. Travel accessories, luggage, and bags are also part of the event.

How to get the best deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The sale runs from March 25 through March 31, and while anyone can shop it, Prime members get access to exclusive “Prime Spring Deal” offers throughout the week. Amazon is also releasing themed daily deal drops focused on categories like spring cleaning, travel essentials, and Easter prep, so it’s worth checking back each day for new markdowns. You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial here to access the full range of discounts before the sale ends.