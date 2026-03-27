JBL’s Boombox 3 drops to $300 and the Tour Pro 2 earbuds hit $140 during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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The weather is getting warm, which means it’s time to get outside and enjoy some tunes. I plan on listening to the new Neurosis record all summer as loud as possible. It’s not a particularly summery album, but I’m a complex guy. Even if you don’t plan to blast ambient metal all summer, you should take advantage of these JBL deals during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Most of these products are at their lowest prices of the year, so grab a party speaker, fire up the grill, and start enjoying the sunshine.
The JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds are $139.95, down 44 percent from $249.95. They have adaptive noise cancelling and a smart charging case with a touchscreen that lets you control playback and manage calls without pulling out your phone.
JBL portable speaker deals
- JBL Boombox 3 $299.95 (was $499.95) — 40% off. JBL’s biggest portable speaker with deep bass, IP67 waterproof, 24-hour battery.
- JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Essential $299.95 (was $379.95) — 21% off. Party speaker with built-in lights, mic input, and guitar input.
- JBL Charge 6 $159.95 (was $199.95) — 20% off. Mid-size portable with USB-C charging and IP67 waterproofing.
- JBL Boombox 4 $449.95 (was $549.95) — 18% off. Latest Boombox with improved sound and longer battery life.
JBL home speaker deals
- JBL Authentics 300 $299.95 (was $499.95) — 40% off. Retro-styled Wi-Fi speaker with Alexa and Google Assistant built in.
- JBL PartyBox Club 120 $349.95 (was $449.95) — 22% off. Full-size party speaker with bass boost and light show.
JBL headphone and earbud deals
- JBL Tour Pro 2 $139.95 (was $249.95) — 44% off. Adaptive ANC earbuds with a touchscreen charging case.
- JBL Vibe Buds $29.94 (was $49.95) — 40% off. Budget wireless earbuds with 8-hour battery.
- JBL Vibe Beam $29.95 (was $49.95) — 40% off. Open-ear design for awareness while listening.
- JBL Vibe Buds 2 $39.00 (was $59.95) — 35% off. Updated version with improved fit and sound.
- JBL Vibe Beam 2 $39.50 (was $59.95) — 34% off. Second-gen open-ear buds with better bass.
- JBL Tour One M3 $349.95 (was $449.95) — 22% off. Over-ear noise cancelling headphones with spatial audio.
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