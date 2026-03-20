Wayfair is clearing out grilling gear up to 60% off during its spring Cyber Week sale

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Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week grill sale has up to 40 percent off across nearly 300 models. The deals include gas grills, charcoal barrel grills, flat-top griddles, pellet smokers, pizza ovens, electric grills, and accessories. Winter has been a long one this year. Go grab a new outdoor cooker and fire up some burgers. You deserve it.
Best deals of the sale
Electactic 4-Burner Commercial Stainless BBQ Grill, 32,000 BTU — $324.22 (was $1,200.00)See It
Down 73 percent, this is the single biggest price cut on a full grill in the entire sale. Four burners, 32,000 BTU, pulse ignition, universal wheels, and 304 stainless steel construction.
CHEFSPOT 36-Piece Griddle Accessories Set for Blackstone Griddles — $36.99 (was $99.99)See It
A 63-percent-off accessories kit with 4.8 stars and 640 reviews — spatulas, scrapers, squeeze bottles, and a carry bag for flat-top cooking. At $37, it’s an easy add-on or standalone gift.
Gas grill deals
Nine propane options from R.W.FLAME, Monument, Charbroil, Brand-Man, and others — from a portable folding grill under $200 up to a full built-in outdoor kitchen unit.
- R.W.FLAME 3-Burner Stainless Steel LP Gas Grill with Side Burner $269.99 (was $399.99) — 33% off
- Electactic 4-Burner Commercial Stainless BBQ Grill, 32,000 BTU $324.22 (was $1,200.00) — 73% off
- Royal Gourmet 6-Burner LP Gas Grill with Sear Burner and Side Burner $469.70 (was $749.99) — 37% off
- Monument Grills 6+1 Burner Propane Gas Grill with Rotisserie Kit, 84,000 BTU $699.00 (was $1,400.00) — 50% off
- Charbroil Pro Series 4-Burner Infrared Propane Gas Grill, Griddle & Charcoal Combo $630.99 (was $849.99) — 26% off
- Brand-Man 5-Burner 52,000 BTU Propane Gas Grill Island with Side Burner and Storage $798.47 (was $959.99) — 17% off
- Brand-Man Portable Standup Propane Gas Grill with Folding Cart $187.99 (was $329.99) — 43% off
- Monument Grills M405K 4+1 Burner Gas Grill with Smoker Box and Side Burner, 630 Sq. In. $369.00 (was $399.00) — 8% off
- NewAge Products Outdoor Kitchen Performance Grill in Stainless Steel $1,461.10 (was $1,949.99) — 25% off
Flat top griddle deals
Gas and electric flat-tops, plus a 2-in-1 grill/griddle combo, for smash burgers, breakfast spreads, and high-heat cooking on a wide surface.
- Royal Gourmet 30″ 4-Burner Gas Griddle with Hood and Removable Standing Cart $239.99 (was $356.99) — 33% off
- Ninja Sizzle Pro XL 20 Indoor Griddle and Grill $199.99
- Charbroil Bistro Pro 240 Electric + Charcoal Grill & Griddle Combo $249.99 (was $329.99) — 24% off
- Brand-Man 6-Burner Porcelain-Enameled Cast Iron 2-in-1 Gas Grill & Griddle Combo, 575 Sq. In. $559.98 (was $699.99) — 20% off
Charcoal grill and smoker deals
Nine options from Royal Gourmet, Megamaster, Feasto, and EAST OAK — barrel grills, offset combos, a gas/charcoal hybrid, and an electric smoker, with discounts ranging up to 65 percent off.
- Royal Gourmet 36″ Deluxe Charcoal Barrel Grill with Offset Smoker $207.88 (was $356.99) — 42% off
- Royal Gourmet 28″ Barrel Charcoal Grill with Smoker and Side Table $149.00 (was $229.99) — 35% off
- Royal Gourmet 28″ Barrel Charcoal Grill with Smoker, Side Table and Cover $169.99 (was $242.99) — 30% off
- Royal Gourmet 24″ Crop Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelf and Cover $139.99 (was $242.99) — 42% off
- Royal Gourmet Deluxe 30″ Charcoal Grill $229.99 (was $359.99) — 36% off
- Megamaster 22″ Deluxe Kettle Charcoal Grill $89.99 (was $254.00) — 65% off
- Feasto 30″ Charcoal Barrel Grill with Cover, Offset Smoker and Side Table $159.99 (was $299.99) — 47% off
- Royal Gourmet 2-Burner Gas and Charcoal Combo Grill with Offset Smoker and Side Burner $339.99 (was $528.99) — 36% off
- EAST OAK Ridgewood 725 Sq. In. Portable Electric Smoker with Leg Kit $293.99
Pellet grill and smoker deals
Wood pellet and propane smokers for set-and-forget cooking, including a GE Profile smart indoor smoker and a MAISON BACKYARDS propane unit down 56 percent.
- Z GRILLS 549 Sq. In. Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker with 2 Meat Probes and PID V3.0 Controller $409.99
- MAISON BACKYARDS 616 Sq. In. Electric Pellet Smoker with Cover & Meat Probe $339.99 (was $419.99) — 19% off
- MAISON BACKYARDS Vertical Propane Smoker with Cover and 3 Removable Smoking Racks $198.98 (was $449.99) — 56% off
- GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker $499.00 (was $699.00) — 29% off
Pizza oven deals
Wood-fired, propane, and electric outdoor pizza ovens — the Granitestone Piezano is the budget pick at $100 (50 percent off), and the Costway wood-fired is nearly half off at $215.
- Costway Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven with Protective Cover and 12″ Pizza Stone $214.99 (was $400.00) — 46% off
- PIZZELLO Outdoor Pizza Oven — Propane & Wood Fired, Stainless Steel $247.57 (was $389.99) — 37% off
- Granitestone Piezano Indoor/Outdoor Portable Electric Pizza Oven $99.99 (was $199.99) — 50% off
Electric grill deals
Indoor and outdoor electric options for spaces where gas and charcoal aren’t an option.
- Costway 1600W Portable Indoor/Outdoor Single Burner Electric Grill $93.75 (was $199.00) — 53% off
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Qt. Air Fryer $279.99
Grill accessories, carts, and covers
Tools, prep carts, a 260K BTU propane burner, and covers — the MENSARJOR cart is 70 percent off at $61.
- CHEFSPOT 36-Piece Griddle Accessories Set for Blackstone Griddles $36.99 (was $99.99) — 63% off
- Blackstone 3-Piece Stainless Steel Burger Kit $58.00 (was $69.00) — 16% off
- MENSARJOR Portable Outdoor Grill Cart with Stainless Steel Top and Double-Shelf Storage $60.99 (was $203.99) — 70% off
- NUUK 30″ x 20″ Outdoor Grill Cart with Stainless Steel Tabletop $86.99 (was $149.99) — 42% off
- NUUK 30″ x 24″ Heavy Duty Solid Steel Pizza Oven Table with Wheels $139.99 (was $199.99) — 30% off
- Bestfire 260,000 BTU Heavy-Duty Commercial-Grade Outdoor Propane Burner $109.99 (was $139.99) — 21% off
- Charbroil Universal All-Season Grill Cover — Fits Grills up to 30″ Wide $24.01 (was $27.99) — 14% off
- Charbroil Universal All-Season Grill Cover — Fits Grills up to 62″ Wide $41.00
- F&J Outdoors Premium Waterproof Outdoor Patio Grill Cover with 3-Year Warranty $42.99
All deals are live now as part of Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week grill sale. Prices and availability are subject to change.
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