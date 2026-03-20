Wayfair is clearing out grilling gear up to 60% off during its spring Cyber Week sale

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Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week grill sale has up to 40 percent off across nearly 300 models. The deals include gas grills, charcoal barrel grills, flat-top griddles, pellet smokers, pizza ovens, electric grills, and accessories. Winter has been a long one this year. Go grab a new outdoor cooker and fire up some burgers. You deserve it.

Best deals of the sale

Down 73 percent, this is the single biggest price cut on a full grill in the entire sale. Four burners, 32,000 BTU, pulse ignition, universal wheels, and 304 stainless steel construction.

A 63-percent-off accessories kit with 4.8 stars and 640 reviews — spatulas, scrapers, squeeze bottles, and a carry bag for flat-top cooking. At $37, it’s an easy add-on or standalone gift.

Gas grill deals

Nine propane options from R.W.FLAME, Monument, Charbroil, Brand-Man, and others — from a portable folding grill under $200 up to a full built-in outdoor kitchen unit.

Flat top griddle deals

Gas and electric flat-tops, plus a 2-in-1 grill/griddle combo, for smash burgers, breakfast spreads, and high-heat cooking on a wide surface.

Charcoal grill and smoker deals

Nine options from Royal Gourmet, Megamaster, Feasto, and EAST OAK — barrel grills, offset combos, a gas/charcoal hybrid, and an electric smoker, with discounts ranging up to 65 percent off.

Pellet grill and smoker deals

Wood pellet and propane smokers for set-and-forget cooking, including a GE Profile smart indoor smoker and a MAISON BACKYARDS propane unit down 56 percent.

Pizza oven deals

Wood-fired, propane, and electric outdoor pizza ovens — the Granitestone Piezano is the budget pick at $100 (50 percent off), and the Costway wood-fired is nearly half off at $215.

Electric grill deals

Indoor and outdoor electric options for spaces where gas and charcoal aren’t an option.

Grill accessories, carts, and covers

Tools, prep carts, a 260K BTU propane burner, and covers — the MENSARJOR cart is 70 percent off at $61.

All deals are live now as part of Wayfair’s Spring Cyber Week grill sale. Prices and availability are subject to change.